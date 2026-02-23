NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002
Management Interface Commands

nv show interface

nv show interface [interface-id]

Displays details of an IPoIB/eth0 interface. If not interface is selected, summary of attributes of all interfaces will be displayed

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output 25.02.70xx Updated command output

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface ib0
                         operational                                                  applied 
-----------------------  -----------------------------------------------------------  --------
ipv4
  dhcp-client
    state         disabled                                                     disabled
    set-hostname  enabled                                                      enabled
  [gateway]
  arp-timeout     1800                                                         1800
ipv6
  dhcp-client
    state         disabled                                                     disabled
    set-hostname  enabled                                                      enabled
  [gateway]
  autoconf        disabled                                                     disabled                   
link                                                                                          
  auto-negotiate                                                                      enabled      
  duplex                                                                              full    
  speed                                                                               auto    
  mac                    80:00:00:02:fe:80:00:00:00:00:00:00:90:0a:84:03:00:76:a8:00          
  mtu                    2044                                                         2044    
  state                  up                                                           up      
ifindex                  8
counters
  in-bytes        0 Bytes
  in-pkts         0
  in-drops        0
  in-errors       0
  out-bytes       0 Bytes
  out-pkts        0
  out-drops       0
  out-errors      0
                                                                    
type                     ipoib                                                        ipoib
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface
Interface  State  Speed  MTU    Type      Description  IB speed  IB subnet           Logical state  Physical state  Summary                                          
---------  -----  -----  -----  --------  -----------  --------  ------------------  -------------  --------------  -------------------------------------------------
eth0       up     1G     1500   eth                                                                                 IPv4 Address:                          10.7.89.7/20
                                                                                                                    IPv6 Address: fdfd:fdfd:7:80:eaeb:d3ff:fe4b:70b8/64
ib0        up            2044   ipoib                                                                                                                                
lo         up            65536  loopback                                                                            IPv4 Address:                          127.0.0.1/16
                                                                                                                    IPv6 Address:                               ::1/128
sw1p1      down                 ib                               infiniband-default  Down           Polling                                                          
sw1p2      down                 ib                               infiniband-default  Down           Polling                                                          
sw2p1      down                 ib                               infiniband-default  Down           Polling                                                          
. . .                            
sw32p1     up     400G   4096   ib                     ndr       infiniband-default  Active         LinkUp                                                           
sw32p2     up     400G   4096   ib                     ndr       infiniband-default  Active         LinkUp
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0
 
                         operational                        applied                          
-----------------------  ---------------------------------  ---------------------------------
[acl]                    ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_CP_DEFAULT        ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_CP_DEFAULT      
[acl]                    ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_CP_DEFAULT_IPV6   ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_CP_DEFAULT_IPV6 
[acl]                    ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_DEFAULT           ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_DEFAULT         
[acl]                    ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_DEFAULT_IPV6      ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_DEFAULT_IPV6    
[acl]                    ACL_MGMT_OUTBOUND_CP_DEFAULT       ACL_MGMT_OUTBOUND_CP_DEFAULT     
[acl]                    ACL_MGMT_OUTBOUND_CP_DEFAULT_IPV6  ACL_MGMT_OUTBOUND_CP_DEFAULT_IPV6
lldp                                                                                         
  [neighbor]                                                                 
 
vrf                          default                                 default
ipv4
  dhcp-client
    state                    enabled                                 enabled
    set-hostname             enabled                                 enabled
    lease
      fixed-address          10.7.148.195
      subnet-mask            255.255.248.0
      routers                10.7.144.1
      broadcast-address      10.7.151.255
      filename               /uefiboot/bootx64-signed.efi
      server-name            10.7.77.122
      dhcp-lease-time        21600
      dhcp-message-type      5
      host-name              nvos
      domain-name            mtl.labs.mlnx
      renew                  2025-09-09 05:17:56
      rebind                 2025-09-09 07:49:37
      expire                 2025-09-09 08:34:37
      [domain-search]        lab.nvidia.com.
      [domain-search]        mlnx.
      [domain-search]        mtl.labs.mlnx.
      [domain-search]        mtr.labs.mlnx.
      [domain-search]        nbulabs.nvidia.com.
      [domain-search]        nvidia.com.
      [domain-name-servers]  10.7.77.135
      [domain-name-servers]  10.7.77.192
      [domain-name-servers]  10.198.0.169
      [domain-name-servers]  10.211.0.124
      [ntp-servers]          10.7.77.134
      [ntp-servers]          10.7.77.135
  [address]                  10.7.148.195/21
  [gateway]                  10.7.144.1
  arp-timeout                1800                                    1800
ipv6
  dhcp-client
    state                    enabled                                 enabled
    set-hostname             enabled                                 enabled
    lease
      client-id              0:3:0:1:e0:9d:73:c:5d:8c
      server-id              0:1:0:1:25:f2:90:34:0:50:56:8b:e4:f9
      [ia-na]                73:0c:5d:8c
  [address]                  fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1000:4751/128
  [address]                  fdfd:fdfd:7:145:e29d:73ff:fe0c:5d8c/64
  [gateway]
  autoconf                   enabled                                 enabled
link                                                                                         
  auto-negotiate         enabled                            enabled                               
  duplex                                                    full                             
  speed                                                     1G                               
  mac                    c4:70:bd:8f:51:32                                                             
  mtu                    1500                               1500                             
  state                  down                               up                               
ifindex                  2                                    
counters
  in-bytes                   14.96 MB
  in-pkts                    113008
  in-drops                   0
  in-errors                  0
  out-bytes                  4.06 MB
  out-pkts                   44178
  out-drops                  0
  out-errors                 0
                               
type                     eth                                eth

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface

Related Commands

nv set interface

nv show interface

Notes

nv show interface link

nv show interface <interface-id> link {brief | state}

Displays link information of an IPoIB/eth0 interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)

brief

state

Show only the data relating to state

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output 25.02.70xx Removed counters

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 link
                       operational        applied
---------------------  -----------------  -------
auto-negotiate         enabled            enabled
duplex                                    full
speed                                     1G
mac                    c4:70:bd:8f:51:32
mtu                    1500               1500
state                  down               up        
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 link state
    operational  applied
--  -----------  -------
    up                 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv set interface link nv unset interface link

Notes

nv show interface link phy health

nv show interface <interface-id> link phy health

Displays link PHY health details.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface sw68p2 link phy health
                           operational
-------------------------  -----------------
time-since-last-clear-min  396.61
symbol-errors              0
symbol-ber                 15E-255
raw-ber                    3E-8
phy-received-bits          20227291902548640
effective-errors           0
effective-ber              15E-255
 
 
 
Lane Stats
=============
    Lane  raw-ber  phy-raw-errors
    ----  -------  --------------
    0     3E-8     337813882
    1     0E-0     0
    2     0E-0     0
    3     0E-0     0
    4     0E-0     0
    5     0E-0     0
    6     0E-0     0
    7     0E-0     0        

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link/phy/health

Related Commands

nv show interface <interface-id> link phy health histogram

Notes

nv show interface link phy health histogram

nv show interface <interface-id> link phy health histogram

Displays link PHY health histogram (rs-fec corrected errors bin) details.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface sw68p2 link phy health histogram
 
 
rs-fec-corrected-errors
==========================
Bin count
--- -------------
0   3708836002770
1   288537427
2   24833730
3   3374
4   139
5   0
6   0
7   0
8   0
9   0
10  0
11  0
12  0
13  0
14  0
15  0  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link/phy/health/histogram

Related Commands

nv show interface <interface-id> link phy health

Notes

nv show interface link phy detail

nv show interface <interface-id> link phy detail

Displays link phy detail details

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface sw68p2 link phy detail
                                        operational                                                                                                           
--------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
loopback-mode                           NONE/NONE/NONE/NONE                                                                                                  
fec-mode-request                        64/64/64/64                                                                                                           
cable-proto-cap-ext                     2:11,11/2:11,11/2:11,11/2:11,11                                                                                      
pd-fsm-state                            0/0/0/0                                                                                                               
eth-an-fsm-state                        0/0/0/0                                                                                                              
phy-hst-fsm-state                       LINKUP/LINKUP/LINKUP/LINKUP                                                                                          
psi-fsm-state                           IDLE/IDLE/IDLE/IDLE                                                                                                   
retran-mode-request                     0/0/0/0                                                                                                              
retran-mode-active                      0/0/0/0                                                                                                              
profile-fec-in-use                      5/5/5/5                                                                                                               
pd-link-width-enabled                   0/0/0/0                                                                                                              
pd-link-speed-enabled                   1:3690988944/1:1476396432/1:1677723072/1:1677723040                                                                  
phy-hst-link-width-enabled              0/0/0/0                                                                                                              
phy-hst-link-speed-enabled              1:3690987664/1:1476395152/1:1677723040/1:1677723024                                                                  
phy-manager-state                       ACTIVE/ACTIVE/ACTIVE/ACTIVE                                                                                           
phy-manager-link-width-enabled          1/1/1/1                                                                                                              
phy-manager-link-proto-enabled          4:800000,400000,200000,10000/4:800000,400000,200000,10000/4:800000,400000,200000,10000/4:800000,400000,200000,10000  
core-to-phy-link-width-enabled          1/1/1/1                                                                                                               
core-to-phy-link-proto-enabled          1:800000/1:800000/1:800000/1:800000                                                                                  
sync-header-error-counter               0                                                                                                                     
port-local-physical-errors              0                                                                                                                    
port-malformed-packet-errors            0                                                                                                                    
plr-rcv-codes                           1857709441290                                                                                                         
plr-rcv-codes-err                       0                                                                                                                    
plr-rcv-uncorrectable-code              0                                                                                                                     
plr-xmit-codes                          1857709696712                                                                                                         
plr-xmit-retry-codes                    0                                                                                                                    
plr-xmit-retry-events                   0                                                                                                                     
plr-sync-events                         0                                                                                                                    
plr-codes-loss                          0                                                                                                                    
plr-xmit-retry-events-within-t-sec-max  0                                                                                                                     
plr-bw-loss-percent                     0.0                                                                                                                  
rq-general-error                        0                                                                                                                     
ib-phy-fsm-state                        DISABLED/DISABLED/DISABLED/DISABLED                                                                                  
zero-hist                               5                                                                                                                    
successful-recovery-events              0                                                                                                                     
port-buffer-overrun-errors              0                                                                                                                    
port-dlid-mapping-errors                292                                                                                                                  
port-vl-mapping-errors                  0                                                                                                                     
port-looping-errors                     0                                                                                                                    
port-inactive-discards                  0                                                                                                                     
port-neighbor-mtu-discards              0                                                                                                                    
unintentional-link-down-events          0                                                                                                                    
intentional-link-down-events            0                                                                                                                     
time-in-last-logic-recovery-event       0                                                                                                                    
time-in-last-serdes-eq-recovery-event   0                                                                                                                     
time-since-last-recovery                0                                                                                                                     
last-logic-recovery-attempts            0                                                                                                                    
last-serdes-eq-recovery-attempts        0                                                                                                                     
time-between-last-two-recoveries        0                                                                                                                    
total-successful-recovery-events        0                                                                                                                    
linkdown-reason-code-local              0/0/0/0                                                                                                               
linkdown-reason-status-local            NO_LINK_DOWN_INDICATION/NO_LINK_DOWN_INDICATION/NO_LINK_DOWN_INDICATION/NO_LINK_DOWN_INDICATION                      
linkdown-reason-code-remote             37/37/37/37                                                                                                          
linkdown-reason-status-remote           PEER_SIDE_DOWN_DUE_TO_RESET_EVENT/PEER_SIDE_DOWN_DUE_TO_RESET_EVENT/PEER_SIDE_DOWN_DUE_TO_RESET_EVENT/PEER_SIDE_DOWN_DUE_TO_RESET_EVENT

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link/phy/detail

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset interface link connection-mode

nv set interface <interface-id> link connection-mode {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> link connection-mode

Change the interface connection-mode value according to his peer connectivity.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display.

value

The connection-mode values: xdr/ndr

Default

XDR

History

25.02.2002

Example

$ nv set interface swA1p1 link connection-mode ndr

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link

Related Commands

nv show interface swA1p1 link

Notes

This command is only supported on Q3200-RA system.

nv show interface counters

nv show interface <interface-id> counters

Displays counters information of an IPoIB/eth0 interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0, swB14p2, acp142)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface swB14p2 counters
 
 
                                 operational
-------------------------------  -----------
in-bytes                         2051136 Bytes
in-pkts                          7122
in-drops                         0
in-errors                        0
out-bytes                        2051136 Bytes
out-pkts                         7122
out-drops                        0
out-errors                       0
out-unicast-pkts                 7122
out-multicast-pkts               0
in-unicast-pkts                  7122
in-multicast-pkts                0
buffer-overrun-errors            0
out-wait                         0
 
 
 
 
 
Error Counters
=================
    Counter           Receive  Transmit
    ----------------  -------  --------
    icrc-errors        0        n/a
    symbol-errors      0        n/a
    tx-parity-errors   n/a      0
 
 
 
Drop Counters
================
    Counter    Receive  Transmit
    ---------  -------  --------
    qp1-drops  0        0
 
 
 
Fast Recovery Counters
=========================
    Trigger          Consecutive normal windows  Warning events  Error events
    ---------------  --------------------------  --------------  ------------
    credit-watchdog  0                           0               0
    effective-ber    0                           0               0
    raw-ber          0                           0               0
    symbol-ber       0                           0               0        

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters

Related Commands

nv show interface

Notes

nv show interface counters link

nv show interface <interface-id> counters link

Displays link-level counters for an interface, including physical and integrity errors.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0, swB14p2, acp142)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show  interface swB14p2 counters link
                                 operational
-------------------------------  -----------
carrier-down-count               0
error-recovery                   0
port-rcv-remote-physical-errors  0
port-rcv-switch-relay-errors     0
port-rcv-constraint-errors       0
local-integrity-errors           0  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/link

Related Commands

nv show interface counters

Notes

nv show interface <id> lldp neighbor <neighbor-id>

nv show interface <interface-id> neighbor <neighbor-id>

Displays the interface lldp neighbor details

Syntax Description

interface-id

neighbor-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)

LLDP neighbor of an interface

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

nv show interface eth0 lldp neighbor MTL-S-F-3-LAB-SW144
                      operational
--------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------
age                   15286
bridge
  untagged            59
chassis
  chassis-id          44:5b:ed:4e:2b:00
  system-name         MTL-S-F-3-LAB-SW144
  system-description  HP J9775A 2530-48G Switch, revision YA.16.11.0021, ROM YA.15.20 (/ws/swbuildm/rel_beluru_qaoff/code/build/lakes(swbuildm_rel_beluru_qaoff_rel_beluru))
  [capability]        is-bridge
port
  ttl                 120
  name                31
  type                local
  description         31
  pmd-autoneg
    [autoneg]         is-supported
    [autoneg]         is-enabled
    [advertised]      0
    [advertised]      1
    [advertised]      2
    mau-oper-type     1000BaseTFD - Four-pair Category 5 UTP, full duplex mode
lldp-med
  device-type
 
 
Management Interface Info
============================
    Index  Remote IP    Remote IPV6
    -----  -----------  -----------
    1      10.60.6.144  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/lldp/neighbor/{neighbor-id}

Related Commands

nv show interface <interface-id> lldp neighbor

Notes

nv show interface counters ib

nv show interface <interface-id> counters ib

Displays InfiniBand (IB) interface counters including errors, drops, and fast recovery statistics.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., swB14p2)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show  interface swB14p2 counters ib
Drop Counters
================
    Counter    Receive  Transmit
    ---------  -------  --------
    qp1-drops  0        0
 
 
 
Error Counters
=================
    Counter           Receive  Transmit
    ----------------  -------  --------
    icrc-errors       0        n/a
    symbol-errors     0        n/a
    tx-parity-errors  n/a      0
 
 
 
Fast Recovery Counters
=========================
    Trigger          Consecutive normal windows  Warning events  Error events
    ---------------  --------------------------  --------------  ------------
    credit-watchdog  0                           0               0
    effective-ber    0                           0               0
    raw-ber          0                           0               0
    symbol-ber       0                           0               0

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/ib

Related Commands

nv show interface counters

Notes

nv show interface counters ib errors

nv show interface <interface-id> counters ib errors

Displays InfiniBand interface error counters such as ICRC, symbol, and parity errors.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., swB14p2)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show  interface swB14p2 counters ib errors
Counter           Receive  Transmit
----------------  -------  --------
icrc-errors       0        n/a
symbol-errors     0        n/a
tx-parity-errors  n/a      0 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/ib/errors

Related Commands

nv show interface counters ib

Notes

nv show interface counters ib drops

nv show interface <interface-id> counters ib drops

Displays InfiniBand interface drop counters (e.g., QP1 drops for receive and transmit).

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., swB14p2)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show  interface swB14p2 counters ib drops
Counter    Receive  Transmit
---------  -------  --------
qp1-drops  0        0

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/ib/drops

Related Commands

nv show interface counters ib

Notes

nv show interface counters ib fast-recovery

nv show interface <interface-id> counters ib fast-recovery

Displays InfiniBand fast-recovery counters showing link recovery triggers and error statistics.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., swB14p2)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show  interface swB14p2 counters ib  fast-recovery
Trigger          Consecutive normal windows  Warning events  Error events
---------------  --------------------------  --------------  ------------
credit-watchdog  0                           0               0
effective-ber    0                           0               0
raw-ber          0                           0               0
symbol-ber       0                           0               0

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/ib/fast-recovery

Related Commands

nv show interface counters ib

Notes

nv show interface counters nvl

nv show interface <interface-id> counters nvl

Displays NVLink interface counters including errors, drops, and fast recovery events.

Syntax Description

interface-id

NVLink interface name (e.g., acp142)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface acp142 counters nvl
Drop Counters
================
    Counter    Receive  Transmit
    ---------  -------  --------
    qp1-drops  0        0
 
 
 
Error Counters
=================
    Counter           Receive  Transmit
    ----------------  -------  --------
    icrc-errors       0        n/a
    symbol-errors     0        n/a
    tx-parity-errors  n/a      0 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/nvl

Related Commands

nv show interface counters

Notes

nv show interface counters nvl errors

nv show interface <interface-id> counters nvl errors

Displays NVLink interface error counters such as ICRC, symbol, and parity errors.

Syntax Description

interface-id

NVLink interface name (e.g., acp142)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show  interface acp142counters nvl errors
Counter           Receive  Transmit
----------------  -------  --------
icrc-errors       0        n/a
symbol-errors     0        n/a
tx-parity-errors  n/a      0

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/nvl/errors

Related Commands

nv show interface counters nvl

Notes

nv show interface counters nvl drops

nv show interface <interface-id> counters nvl drops

Displays NVLink interface drop counters (e.g., QP1 drops for receive and transmit).

Syntax Description

interface-id

NVLink interface name (e.g., acp142)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show  interface acp142 counters nvl drops
Counter    Receive  Transmit
---------  -------  --------
qp1-drops  0        0

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/nvl/drops

Related Commands

nv show interface counters nvl

Notes

nv show interface ipv4

nv show interface <interface-id> ipv4 {address | dhcp-client | gateway}

Displays IPv4 configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0, eth0)

address

Display the IPv4 address configuration of an IPoIB/eth0 interface

dhcp-client

Display the DHCPv4 configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface

gateway

Display the IPv4 gateway configuration of an IPoIB/eth0 interface

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 ipv4
                operational                            applied
--------------  -------------------------------------  -------
dhcp-client
  state                    enabled                       enabled
  set-hostname             enabled                       enabled
  lease
    fixed-address          10.7.148.195
    subnet-mask            255.255.248.0
    routers                10.7.144.1
    broadcast-address      10.7.151.255
    filename               /uefiboot/bootx64-signed.efi
    server-name            10.7.77.122
    dhcp-lease-time        21600
    dhcp-message-type      5
    host-name              juliet-195
    domain-name            mtl.labs.mlnx
    renew                  2025-09-09 05:17:56
    rebind                 2025-09-09 07:49:37
    expire                 2025-09-09 08:34:37
    [domain-search]        lab.nvidia.com.
    [domain-search]        mlnx.
    [domain-search]        mtl.labs.mlnx.
    [domain-search]        mtr.labs.mlnx.
    [domain-search]        nbulabs.nvidia.com.
    [domain-search]        nvidia.com.
    [domain-name-servers]  10.7.77.135
    [domain-name-servers]  10.7.77.192
    [domain-name-servers]  10.198.0.169
    [domain-name-servers]  10.211.0.124
    [ntp-servers]          10.7.77.134
    [ntp-servers]          10.7.77.135
[address]                  10.7.148.195/21
[gateway]                  10.7.144.1
arp-timeout                1800                          1800
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 ipv4 address 
 
-------------------------------------
10.7.148.195/21
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 ipv4 dhcp-client
              operational  applied  
------------  -----------  -------  
state                    enabled                       enabled
set-hostname             enabled                       enabled
lease
  fixed-address          10.7.148.195
  subnet-mask            255.255.248.0
  routers                10.7.144.1
  broadcast-address      10.7.151.255
  filename               /uefiboot/bootx64-signed.efi
  server-name            10.7.77.122
  dhcp-lease-time        21600
  dhcp-message-type      5
  host-name              juliet-195
  domain-name            mtl.labs.mlnx
  renew                  2025-09-09 07:35:23
  rebind                 2025-09-09 10:32:56
  expire                 2025-09-09 11:17:56
  [domain-search]        lab.nvidia.com.
  [domain-search]        mlnx.
  [domain-search]        mtl.labs.mlnx.
  [domain-search]        mtr.labs.mlnx.
  [domain-search]        nbulabs.nvidia.com.
  [domain-search]        nvidia.com.
  [domain-name-servers]  10.7.77.135
  [domain-name-servers]  10.7.77.192
  [domain-name-servers]  10.198.0.169
  [domain-name-servers]  10.211.0.124
  [ntp-servers]          10.7.77.134
  [ntp-servers]          10.7.77.135            

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv set interface ipv4 nv unset interface ipv4

Notes

nv show interface ipv6

nv show interface <interface-id> ipv6 {address | dhcp-client | gateway}

Displays IPv6 configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0, eth0)

address

Display the IPv6 address configuration of an IPoIB/eth0 interface

dhcp-client

Display the DHCPv6 configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface

gateway

Display the IPv6 gateway configuration of an IPoIB/eth0 interface

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 ipv6
                operational                            applied
--------------  -------------------------------------  -------
dhcp-client
  state         enabled                                 enabled
  set-hostname  enabled                                 enabled
  lease
    client-id   0:3:0:1:e0:9d:73:c:5d:8c
    server-id   0:1:0:1:25:f2:90:34:0:50:56:8b:e4:f9
    [ia-na]     73:0c:5d:8c
[address]       fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1000:4751/128
[address]       fdfd:fdfd:7:145:e29d:73ff:fe0c:5d8c/64
[gateway]
autoconf        enabled                                 enabled
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 ipv6 address 
 
-------------------------------------
fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1000:4751/128
fdfd:fdfd:7:145:e29d:73ff:fe0c:5d8c/64
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 ipv6 dhcp-client
              operational  applied  
------------  -----------  -------  
state         enabled                               enabled
set-hostname  enabled                               enabled
lease
  client-id   0:3:0:1:e0:9d:73:c:5d:8c
  server-id   0:1:0:1:25:f2:90:34:0:50:56:8b:e4:f9
  [ia-na]     73:0c:5d:8c

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv set interface ipv6 nv unset interface ipv6

Notes

nv show interface ipv4 dhcp-client lease

nv show interface <interface-id> ipv4 dhcp-client lease

Displays the DHCPv4 client lease details for a specific interface

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0, eth0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 ipv4 dhcp-client lease
                operational                            applied
--------------  -------------------------------------  -------
fixed-address          10.7.148.195
subnet-mask            255.255.248.0
routers                10.7.144.1
broadcast-address      10.7.151.255
filename               /uefiboot/bootx64-signed.efi
server-name            10.7.77.122
dhcp-lease-time        21600
dhcp-message-type      5
host-name              juliet-195
domain-name            mtl.labs.mlnx
renew                  2025-09-09 07:35:23
rebind                 2025-09-09 10:32:56
expire                 2025-09-09 11:17:56
[domain-search]        lab.nvidia.com.
[domain-search]        mlnx.
[domain-search]        mtl.labs.mlnx.
[domain-search]        mtr.labs.mlnx.
[domain-search]        nbulabs.nvidia.com.
[domain-search]        nvidia.com.
[domain-name-servers]  10.7.77.135
[domain-name-servers]  10.7.77.192
[domain-name-servers]  10.198.0.169
[domain-name-servers]  10.211.0.124
[ntp-servers]          10.7.77.134
[ntp-servers]          10.7.77.135

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv set interface ipv4 dhcp-client state enabled nv unset interface ipv4

Notes

nv show interface ipv6 dhcp-client lease

nv show interface <interface-id> ipv6 dhcp-client lease

Displays the DHCPv6 client lease details for a specific interface

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0, eth0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 ipv6 dhcp-client lease
                operational                            applied
--------------  -------------------------------------  -------
client-id  0:3:0:1:e0:9d:73:c:5d:8c
server-id  0:1:0:1:25:f2:90:34:0:50:56:8b:e4:f9
 
 
 
ia-na
========
    IA-NA        Starts               Renew                Rebind               IA Addr                     IA Addr Starts       Preferred Life       Max Life
    -----------  -------------------  -------------------  -------------------  --------------------------  -------------------  -------------------  -------------------
    73:0c:5d:8c  2025-09-09 04:34:42  2025-09-09 05:34:42  2025-09-09 06:34:42  fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1000:4751  2025-09-09 04:34:42  2025-09-09 05:12:12  2025-09-09 05:34:42
admin@juliet-195-mgmt2:~$

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv set interface ipv6 dhcp-client state enabled nv unset interface ipv6

Notes

nv set/unset interface link state

nv set interface <interface-id> link state {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> link state {value}

Set/unset the administrative link state of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link state to set (e.g., eth0)

value

New value for the link state: up, down

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface ib0 link state
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface ib0 link state up
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 link state
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 link state up

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link/state

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv set interface link nv unset interface link state

Notes

nv set/unset interface description

nv set interface <interface-id> description

nv unset interface <interface-id> description

Sets the description of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.

The unset form of the command sets the description of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface to empty.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link state to set, (e.g. ib0, eth0)

value

New value for the description.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface ib0 description "IPoIB interface"
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface ib0 description
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 description "mgmt interface"
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 description

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv unset interface description

Notes

nv set/unset interface ipv4 address

nv set interface <interface-id> ipv4 address <ipv4-prefix-id>

nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv4 address <ipv4-prefix-id>

Sets the IPv4 address of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.

The unset form of the command deletes one or more IPv4 addresses assigned to a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose IPv4 address to set (e.g., ib0, eth0)

ipv4-prefix-id

IPv4 address and netmask to assign to the interface

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface ib0 ipv4 address 10.10.1.1/8
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ipv4 address 10.10.1.1/8

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4/address

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv unset interface ipv4

Notes

nv set/unset interface ipv6 address

nv set interface <interface-id> ipv6 address <ipv6-prefix-id>

nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv6 address <ipv6-prefix-id>

Sets the IPv6 address of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.

The unset form of the command deletes one or more IPv6 addresses assigned to a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose IPv6 address to set (e.g., ib0, eth0)

ipv6-prefix-id

IPv6 address and netmask to assign to the interface

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface ib0 ipv6 address fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1000:4751/128
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ipv6 address fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1000:4751/128

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6/address

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv unset interface ipv6

Notes

nv unset interface

nv unset interface <interface-id>

Sets all attributes of an IPoIB/eth0 interface to default values.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to set to default values (e.g., eth0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv set interface

Notes

nv set/unset interface link mtu

nv set interface <interface-id> link mtu <bytes>

nv unset interface <interface-id> link mtu

Sets the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) of this interface.

The unset form of the command resets the MTU to its default.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)

bytes

Range: 1280–9000

Default

1500

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 link mtu 1500 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link

Related Commands

nv show interface link

Notes

nv set/unset interface link speed

nv set interface <interface-id> link speed <speed>

nv unset interface <interface-id> link speed

Sets the interface speed.

The unset form of the command resets the speed setting for this interface to its default value.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)

speed

10M, 100M, 1000M

Default

1000M

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 link speed 100M

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link

Related Commands

nv show interface link

Notes

This command is currently not supported in IPoIB interfaces.

nv set/unset interface link duplex

nv set interface <interface-id> link duplex <duplex>

nv unset interface <interface-id> link duplex

Sets the interface duplex.

The unset form of the command resets the duplex setting for this interface to its default value.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface (e.g., eth0)

duplex

full, half

Default

full

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$  nv set interface eth0 link duplex full

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link

Related Commands

nv show interface link

Notes

This command is currently not supported in IPoIB interfaces.

nv set interface link auto-negotiate

nv set interface <interface-id> link auto-negotiate <auto>

Sets link speed and characteristic auto negotiation.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface (e.g., eth0)

auto

enabled, disabled

Default

enabled

History

25.02.2002

25.02.70xx <auto> is now enabled | disabled instead of on | off

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 link auto-negotiate enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link

Related Commands

nv show interface link

Notes

This command is currently not supported in IPoIB interfaces.

nv set interface ipv6 autoconf

nv set interface <interface-id> ipv6 autoconf <autoconf>

IPv6 Stateless Address Autoconfiguration (SLAAC)

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

autoconf

enable, disable

Default

Enable

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ipv6 autoconf enable

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6

Related Commands

nv unset interface ipv6 gateway

Notes

nv set/unset interface ipv4 gateway

nv set interface <interface-id> ipv4 gateway {gateway-ip}

nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv4 gateway {gateway-ip}

Sets default gateway IPv4 address for an interface.

The unset form of the command unsets default gateway IPv4 address for an interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

gateway-ip

The gateway IPv4 address

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ipv4 gateway 1.1.1.1 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 ipv4 gateway 1.1.1.1 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4/gateway

Related Commands

nv show interface ipv4

Notes

nv set/unset interface ipv6 gateway

nv set interface <interface-id> ipv6 gateway {gateway-ip}

nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv6 gateway {gateway-ip}

Sets default gateway IPv6 address for an interface.

The unset form of the command unsets default gateway IPv6 address for an interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

gateway-ip

The gateway IPv6 address

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ipv6 gateway fe80::1 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 ipv6 gateway fe80::1 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6/gateway

Related Commands

nv show interface ipv6

Notes

nv set/unset interface ipv4 arp-timeout

nv set interface <interface-id> ipv4 arp-timeout <time>

nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv4 arp-timeout

Sets IPv4 ARP timeout (in seconds) for an interface.

The unset form of the command unsets IPv4 ARP timeout (in seconds) for an interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

time

Seconds. Range: 60–28800

Default

1800

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ipv4 arp-timeout 2100
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 ipv4 arp-timeout

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset interface link breakout

nv (un)set interface <interface-id> link breakout [mode]

Set/unset interface breakout mode.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface for which to set breakout.

mode

The breakout mode to set.

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface sw1p1 link breakout 2x-ndr
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface sw1p1 link breakout

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip

Related Commands

nv action change system profile breakout-mode enabled

Notes

  • Breakout configuration may only be applied when system profile allows it (i.e., breakout-mode is enabled).

  • To get the current system profile, run: nv show system profile

  • To enable breakout-mode in system profile, run: nv action change system profile breakout-mode enabled ...

VRF

nv show vrf

show vrf {vrf-id}{loopback | loopback ip | loopback ip address {ip-prefix-id}}

Shows VRFs.

Syntax Description

vrf-id

VRF

loopback

Return loopback interface details of a VRF.

loopback ip

Return IP details of a VRF loopback interface.

loopback ip address

Return details of the IP addresses.

ip-prefix-id

IPv4 or IPv6 address and route prefix in CIDR notation

<none>

Shows all VRFs

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show vrf
Name       Table  Summary
---------  -----  -----------------------
+ default  254    IP Address: 127.0.0.1/8
  default         IP Address:     ::1/128
+ mgmt     1001   IP Address: 127.0.0.1/8
  mgmt            IP Address:     ::1/128
admin@nvos:~$ nv show vrf mgmt
               operational  applied      description
-------------  -----------  -----------  ----------------------------------------------------------------------
table          1001         auto         The routing table number, between 1001-1255, used by the named VRF....
evpn
  enable                    off          Turn the feature 'on' or 'off'.  The default is 'off'.
loopback
  ip
    [address]  127.0.0.1/8  127.0.0.1/8  static IPv4 or IPv6 address
    [address]  ::1/128      ::1/128      
ptp
  enable                    on           Turn the feature 'on' or 'off'.  The default is 'on'.
router
  bgp
    enable                  off          Turn the feature 'on' or 'off'.  The default is 'off'.
  ospf
    enable                  off          Turn the feature 'on' or 'off'.  The default is 'off'.
  [rib]                                  RIB Routes
  [static]                               Routes
admin@nvos:~$ nv show vrf mgmt loopback
             operational  applied      description
-----------  -----------  -----------  ---------------------------
ip
  [address]  127.0.0.1/8  127.0.0.1/8  static IPv4 or IPv6 address
  [address]  ::1/128      ::1/128
admin@nvos:~$ nv show vrf mgmt loopback ip
           operational  applied      description
---------  -----------  -----------  ---------------------------
[address]  127.0.0.1/8  127.0.0.1/8  static IPv4 or IPv6 address
[address]  ::1/128      ::1/128
admin@nvos:~$ nv show vrf mgmt loopback ip address
 
-----------
127.0.0.1/8
::1/128
admin@nvos:~$ nv show vrf mgmt loopback ip address 127.0.0.1/8 
    operational  applied  description
--  -----------  -------  -----------

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/vrf/{vrf-id}

Related Commands

Notes

FRR must be running to be able to use this command.


nv set/unset interface vrf

nv set interface <interface-id> vrf {vrf-name}

nv unset interface <interface-id> vrf

Assigns an interface to a VRF.

The unset form of the command unsets an interface to a VRF.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

vrf-name

The VRF: default/ mgmt

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 vrf mgmt
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 vrf

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>

Related Commands

nv unset interface eth0 vrf

Notes


IP DHCP Client

nv set/unset interface ipv4 dhcp-client state

nv set interface <interface-id> ipv4 dhcp-client state {enabled | disabled}

nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv4 dhcp-client

Enables/disables DHCP client for an interface.

The unset form of the command returns the DHCP client to its default state.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ipv4 dhcp-client state enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4/dhcp-client

Related Commands

nv set interface ipv6 dhcp-client state

Notes

Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.


nv set/unset interface ipv4 dhcp-client set-hostname

nv set interface <interface-id> ipv4 dhcp-client set-hostname {enabled | disabled}

nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv4 dhcp-client set-hostname

Allows/disallows DHCP client to set system hostname from DHCP.

The unset form of the command returns the system hostname to its default state.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ipv4 dhcp-client set-hostname enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4/dhcp-client

Related Commands

nv set interface ipv6 dhcp-client set-hostname

nv set interface ipv4 dhcp-client state

Notes

Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.


nv set/unset interface ipv6 dhcp-client state

nv set interface <interface-id> ipv6 dhcp-client state {enabled | disabled}

nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv6 dhcp-client

Enables/disables DHCPv6 client for an interface.

The unset form of the command returns the DHCPv6 client to its original state.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ipv6 dhcp-client state enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6/dhcp-client

Related Commands

nv set interface ipv4 dhcp-client state

Notes

Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.


nv set interface ipv6 dhcp-client set-hostname

nv set interface <interface-id> ipv6 dhcp-client set-hostname {enabled | disabled}

nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv6 dhcp-client set-hostname

Allows/disallows DHCP client to set system hostname from DHCPv6.

The unset form of the command returns the DHCP client to its default state.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ipv6 dhcp-client set-hostname enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6/dhcp-client

Related Commands

nv set interface ipv4 dhcp-client set-hostname

nv set interface ipv6 dhcp-client state

Notes

Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.


nv action renew interface ipv4 dhcp-client

nv action renew interface <interface-id> ipv4 dhcp-client

Renews DHCPv4 lease for this interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

Default

N/A

History

25.02.70xx

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action renew interface eth0 ipv4 dhcp-client

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4

Related Commands

Notes


nv action renew interface ipv6 dhcp-client

nv action renew interface <interface-id> ipv6 dhcp-client

Renews DHCPv6 lease for this interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action renew interface eth0 ipv6 dhcp-client

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6/dhcp-client

Related Commands

Notes


content here