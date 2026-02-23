On This Page
- nv show interface
- nv show interface link
- nv show interface link phy health
- nv show interface link phy health histogram
- nv show interface link phy detail
- nv set/unset interface link connection-mode
- nv show interface counters
- nv show interface counters link
- nv show interface <id> lldp neighbor <neighbor-id>
- nv show interface counters ib
- nv show interface counters ib errors
- nv show interface counters ib drops
- nv show interface counters ib fast-recovery
- nv show interface counters nvl
- nv show interface counters nvl errors
- nv show interface counters nvl drops
- nv show interface ipv4
- nv show interface ipv6
- nv show interface ipv4 dhcp-client lease
- nv show interface ipv6 dhcp-client lease
- nv set/unset interface link state
- nv set/unset interface description
- nv set/unset interface ipv4 address
- nv set/unset interface ipv6 address
- nv unset interface
- nv set/unset interface link mtu
- nv set/unset interface link speed
- nv set/unset interface link duplex
- nv set interface link auto-negotiate
- nv set interface ipv6 autoconf
- nv set/unset interface ipv4 gateway
- nv set/unset interface ipv6 gateway
- nv set/unset interface ipv4 arp-timeout
- nv set/unset interface link breakout
Management Interface Commands
nv show interface [interface-id]
Displays details of an IPoIB/eth0 interface. If not interface is selected, summary of attributes of all interfaces will be displayed
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command output 25.02.70xx Updated command output
Example
|
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface
Related Commands
nv set interface
nv show interface
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> link {brief | state}
Displays link information of an IPoIB/eth0 interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)
brief
state
Show only the data relating to state
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command output 25.02.70xx Removed counters
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv set interface link nv unset interface link
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> link phy health
Displays link PHY health details.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link/phy/health
Related Commands
nv show interface <interface-id> link phy health histogram
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> link phy health histogram
Displays link PHY health histogram (rs-fec corrected errors bin) details.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link/phy/health/histogram
Related Commands
nv show interface <interface-id> link phy health
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> link phy detail
Displays link phy detail details
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link/phy/detail
Related Commands
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link connection-mode {value}
nv unset interface <interface-id> link connection-mode
Change the interface connection-mode value according to his peer connectivity.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display.
value
The connection-mode values: xdr/ndr
Default
XDR
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link
Related Commands
nv show interface swA1p1 link
Notes
This command is only supported on Q3200-RA system.
nv show interface <interface-id> counters
Displays counters information of an IPoIB/eth0 interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0, swB14p2, acp142)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters
Related Commands
nv show interface
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> counters link
Displays link-level counters for an interface, including physical and integrity errors.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0, swB14p2, acp142)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/link
Related Commands
nv show interface counters
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> neighbor <neighbor-id>
Displays the interface lldp neighbor details
Syntax Description
interface-id
neighbor-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)
LLDP neighbor of an interface
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/lldp/neighbor/{neighbor-id}
Related Commands
nv show interface <interface-id> lldp neighbor
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> counters ib
Displays InfiniBand (IB) interface counters including errors, drops, and fast recovery statistics.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., swB14p2)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/ib
Related Commands
nv show interface counters
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> counters ib errors
Displays InfiniBand interface error counters such as ICRC, symbol, and parity errors.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., swB14p2)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/ib/errors
Related Commands
nv show interface counters ib
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> counters ib drops
Displays InfiniBand interface drop counters (e.g., QP1 drops for receive and transmit).
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., swB14p2)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/ib/drops
Related Commands
nv show interface counters ib
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> counters ib fast-recovery
Displays InfiniBand fast-recovery counters showing link recovery triggers and error statistics.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., swB14p2)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/ib/fast-recovery
Related Commands
nv show interface counters ib
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> counters nvl
Displays NVLink interface counters including errors, drops, and fast recovery events.
Syntax Description
interface-id
NVLink interface name (e.g., acp142)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/nvl
Related Commands
nv show interface counters
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> counters nvl errors
Displays NVLink interface error counters such as ICRC, symbol, and parity errors.
Syntax Description
interface-id
NVLink interface name (e.g., acp142)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/nvl/errors
Related Commands
nv show interface counters nvl
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> counters nvl drops
Displays NVLink interface drop counters (e.g., QP1 drops for receive and transmit).
Syntax Description
interface-id
NVLink interface name (e.g., acp142)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/counters/nvl/drops
Related Commands
nv show interface counters nvl
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> ipv4 {address | dhcp-client | gateway}
Displays IPv4 configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0, eth0)
address
Display the IPv4 address configuration of an IPoIB/eth0 interface
dhcp-client
Display the DHCPv4 configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface
gateway
Display the IPv4 gateway configuration of an IPoIB/eth0 interface
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv set interface ipv4 nv unset interface ipv4
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> ipv6 {address | dhcp-client | gateway}
Displays IPv6 configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0, eth0)
address
Display the IPv6 address configuration of an IPoIB/eth0 interface
dhcp-client
Display the DHCPv6 configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface
gateway
Display the IPv6 gateway configuration of an IPoIB/eth0 interface
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv set interface ipv6 nv unset interface ipv6
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> ipv4 dhcp-client lease
Displays the DHCPv4 client lease details for a specific interface
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0, eth0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv set interface ipv4 dhcp-client state enabled nv unset interface ipv4
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> ipv6 dhcp-client lease
Displays the DHCPv6 client lease details for a specific interface
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0, eth0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv set interface ipv6 dhcp-client state enabled nv unset interface ipv6
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link state {value}
nv unset interface <interface-id> link state {value}
Set/unset the administrative link state of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link state to set (e.g., eth0)
value
New value for the link state: up, down
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
|
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link/state
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv set interface link nv unset interface link state
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> description
nv unset interface <interface-id> description
Sets the description of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.
The unset form of the command sets the description of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface to empty.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link state to set, (e.g. ib0, eth0)
value
New value for the description.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
|
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv unset interface description
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> ipv4 address <ipv4-prefix-id>
nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv4 address <ipv4-prefix-id>
Sets the IPv4 address of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.
The unset form of the command deletes one or more IPv4 addresses assigned to a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose IPv4 address to set (e.g., ib0, eth0)
ipv4-prefix-id
IPv4 address and netmask to assign to the interface
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
|
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4/address
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv unset interface ipv4
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> ipv6 address <ipv6-prefix-id>
nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv6 address <ipv6-prefix-id>
Sets the IPv6 address of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.
The unset form of the command deletes one or more IPv6 addresses assigned to a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose IPv6 address to set (e.g., ib0, eth0)
ipv6-prefix-id
IPv6 address and netmask to assign to the interface
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
|
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6/address
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv unset interface ipv6
Notes
nv unset interface <interface-id>
Sets all attributes of an IPoIB/eth0 interface to default values.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to set to default values (e.g., eth0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>
Related Commands
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link mtu <bytes>
nv unset interface <interface-id> link mtu
Sets the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) of this interface.
The unset form of the command resets the MTU to its default.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)
bytes
Range: 1280–9000
Default
1500
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link
Related Commands
nv show interface link
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link speed <speed>
nv unset interface <interface-id> link speed
Sets the interface speed.
The unset form of the command resets the speed setting for this interface to its default value.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)
speed
10M, 100M, 1000M
Default
1000M
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link
Related Commands
nv show interface link
Notes
|
This command is currently not supported in IPoIB interfaces.
nv set interface <interface-id> link duplex <duplex>
nv unset interface <interface-id> link duplex
Sets the interface duplex.
The unset form of the command resets the duplex setting for this interface to its default value.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface (e.g., eth0)
duplex
full, half
Default
full
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link
Related Commands
nv show interface link
Notes
|
This command is currently not supported in IPoIB interfaces.
nv set interface <interface-id> link auto-negotiate <auto>
Sets link speed and characteristic auto negotiation.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface (e.g., eth0)
auto
enabled, disabled
Default
enabled
History
25.02.2002
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link
Related Commands
nv show interface link
Notes
|
This command is currently not supported in IPoIB interfaces.
nv set interface <interface-id> ipv6 autoconf <autoconf>
IPv6 Stateless Address Autoconfiguration (SLAAC)
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
autoconf
enable, disable
Default
Enable
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6
Related Commands
nv unset interface ipv6 gateway
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> ipv4 gateway {gateway-ip}
nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv4 gateway {gateway-ip}
Sets default gateway IPv4 address for an interface.
The unset form of the command unsets default gateway IPv4 address for an interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
gateway-ip
The gateway IPv4 address
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4/gateway
Related Commands
nv show interface ipv4
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> ipv6 gateway {gateway-ip}
nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv6 gateway {gateway-ip}
Sets default gateway IPv6 address for an interface.
The unset form of the command unsets default gateway IPv6 address for an interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
gateway-ip
The gateway IPv6 address
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6/gateway
Related Commands
nv show interface ipv6
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> ipv4 arp-timeout <time>
nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv4 arp-timeout
Sets IPv4 ARP timeout (in seconds) for an interface.
The unset form of the command unsets IPv4 ARP timeout (in seconds) for an interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
time
Seconds. Range: 60–28800
Default
1800
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4
Related Commands
Notes
nv (un)set interface <interface-id> link breakout [mode]
Set/unset interface breakout mode.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface for which to set breakout.
mode
The breakout mode to set.
Default
Disabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip
Related Commands
nv action change system profile breakout-mode enabled
Notes
nv show vrf
show vrf {vrf-id}{loopback | loopback ip | loopback ip address {ip-prefix-id}}
Shows VRFs.
Syntax Description
vrf-id
VRF
loopback
Return loopback interface details of a VRF.
loopback ip
Return IP details of a VRF loopback interface.
loopback ip address
Return details of the IP addresses.
ip-prefix-id
IPv4 or IPv6 address and route prefix in CIDR notation
<none>
Shows all VRFs
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/vrf/{vrf-id}
Related Commands
Notes
FRR must be running to be able to use this command.
nv set/unset interface vrf
nv set interface <interface-id> vrf {vrf-name}
nv unset interface <interface-id> vrf
Assigns an interface to a VRF.
The unset form of the command unsets an interface to a VRF.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
vrf-name
The VRF: default/ mgmt
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>
Related Commands
nv unset interface eth0 vrf
Notes
nv set/unset interface ipv4 dhcp-client state
nv set interface <interface-id> ipv4 dhcp-client state {enabled | disabled}
nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv4 dhcp-client
Enables/disables DHCP client for an interface.
The unset form of the command returns the DHCP client to its default state.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4/dhcp-client
Related Commands
nv set interface ipv6 dhcp-client state
Notes
Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.
nv set/unset interface ipv4 dhcp-client set-hostname
nv set interface <interface-id> ipv4 dhcp-client set-hostname {enabled | disabled}
nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv4 dhcp-client set-hostname
Allows/disallows DHCP client to set system hostname from DHCP.
The unset form of the command returns the system hostname to its default state.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4/dhcp-client
Related Commands
nv set interface ipv6 dhcp-client set-hostname
nv set interface ipv4 dhcp-client state
Notes
Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.
nv set/unset interface ipv6 dhcp-client state
nv set interface <interface-id> ipv6 dhcp-client state {enabled | disabled}
nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv6 dhcp-client
Enables/disables DHCPv6 client for an interface.
The unset form of the command returns the DHCPv6 client to its original state.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6/dhcp-client
Related Commands
nv set interface ipv4 dhcp-client state
Notes
Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.
nv set interface ipv6 dhcp-client set-hostname
nv set interface <interface-id> ipv6 dhcp-client set-hostname {enabled | disabled}
nv unset interface <interface-id> ipv6 dhcp-client set-hostname
Allows/disallows DHCP client to set system hostname from DHCPv6.
The unset form of the command returns the DHCP client to its default state.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6/dhcp-client
Related Commands
nv set interface ipv4 dhcp-client set-hostname
nv set interface ipv6 dhcp-client state
Notes
Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.
nv action renew interface ipv4 dhcp-client
nv action renew interface <interface-id> ipv4 dhcp-client
Renews DHCPv4 lease for this interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
Default
N/A
History
25.02.70xx
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv4
Related Commands
Notes
nv action renew interface ipv6 dhcp-client
nv action renew interface <interface-id> ipv6 dhcp-client
Renews DHCPv6 lease for this interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ipv6/dhcp-client
Related Commands
Notes