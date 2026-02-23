NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002  Profile

Profile

NVOS enables users to manage the system profile. The profile includes settings such as adaptive routing state, group numbers, breakout mode state, and the number of SWIDs.

The user is permitted to manage the number of adaptive-routing groups. For instance:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action change system profile adaptive-routing-groups 2048
The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot.
Type [y] to confirm the system profile change and reboot.
Type [N] to abort.

Note

Performing profile change will lead to factory reset of the system with preserving basic configurations, for more information please see keep basic in Restoring Factory Default Configuration section.

Profile Commands
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 23, 2026
content here