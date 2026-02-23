Remote Logging

NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002
To configure remote syslog to send syslog messages to a remote syslog server, follow the steps below.

  • Set remote syslog server.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server <IP address/hostname>

  • (Optional) Set the destination port of the remote host.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server <IP address/hostname> port <port-id>

  • (Optional) Define rules for filtering logs:

    • Create a selector

      admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector <selector-id>

    • Add filtering rules

      admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog selector <selector-id> severity info

    • Attach the selector to the server with priority:

      admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server <IP address/hostname> selector <priority> selector-id <selector-id>

      Note

      If multiple selectors are attached to a single syslog server, they are applied using an OR condition. This means a log line may be sent more than once if it matches more than one selector. To prevent this, it is recommended to use a single selector with combined options (such as severity and filters).

  • (Optional) Set the protocol over which to communicate with remote syslog server

    admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server <IP address/hostname> protocol tcp

