NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002  SED Commands

SED Commands

Note

To support all SED features, a PBA version greater than 83.02.0003 is required.

nv action change system security sed-password

nv action change system security [sed-password]

Change the SED password by setting a new password chosen by the user.

Syntax Description

sed-password

Minimum password length: 8 charachters

Maximum password length: 250 charachters

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action change system security sed-password 12345678

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security

Related Commands

Notes

The password can be up to 250 characters but it is hashed down to 32 bytes to conform to the size required by the drive.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 23, 2026
content here