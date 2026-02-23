SSH for Remote Access

To install an authorized SSH key, add the contents of a user’s SSH public key to the authorized keys file ( ~/.ssh/authorized_keys ) for that user.

An SSH public key is a text string composed of three space-separated fields:

Copy Copied! <type> <key string> <comment>

Use the following NVUE commands to configure an authorized SSH key for a user:

Copy Copied! admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa user admin2 ssh authorized-key prod_key key XABDB3NzaC1yc2EAAAADAQABAAABgQCvjs/RFPhxLQMkckONg+1RE1PTIO2JQhzFN9TRg7ox7o0tfZ+IzSB99lr2dmmVe8FRWgxVjc... admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa user admin2 ssh authorized-key prod_key type ssh -rsa admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply





Public Key Authentication (PKA), also known as SSH key authentication, uses a public–private key pair generated by a key generation tool to authenticate a user to the SSH server.

The private key remains on the SSH client and is typically password-protected.

The public key is stored on the SSH server.

To allow only key-based authentication and disable password authentication for users with private keys, enable PKA-only mode: