On This Page
- nv show system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys
- nv show system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys
- nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys key value
- nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys type key type
- nv show system aaa user ssh cert-auth principals
- nv show system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth
- nv set system aaa user ssh cert-auth principals
- nv set system aaa user ssh cert-auth state
SSH for Remote Access Commands
nv show system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys
Display ssh trusted ca keys
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/ssh-server/trusted-ca-keys
Related Commands
nv show sys ssh-server trusted-ca-keys
Notes
nv show system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys
Display configuration of one ssh trusted ca key
Syntax Description
key-id
Id used during ca-key set
Default
N/A
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server/trusted-ca-keys/{key_id}
Related Commands
nv set sys ssh-server trusted-ca-keys {key_id} key {key_valie}
nv show sys ssh-server trusted-ca-keys
Notes
nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys {key_id} key {key_value}
Display ssh trusted ca keys
Syntax Description
key_id
ID of key to set.
key_value
Encoded trusted CA key value.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/ssh-server/trusted-ca-keys/{key_id}
Related Commands
nv show sys ssh-server trusted-ca-keys
nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys k1 type
Notes
nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys {key_id} type {key_type}
Display ssh trusted ca keys
Syntax Description
key_id
ID of key to set.
key_type
ssh-rsa | ecdsa-sha2-nistp256 | ecdsa-sha2-nistp384 | ecdsa-sha2-nistp521 | ssh-ed25519
Default
key_type : ssh-rsa
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/ssh-server/trusted-ca-keys/{key_id}
Related Commands
nv show sys ssh-server trusted-ca-keys
nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys k1 type
Notes
nv show system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth principals
Display user principals, to be used for trusted ca connection
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/aaa/user/test/ssh/cert-auth/principals
Related Commands
nv set system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth principals
Notes
nv show system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth /
Display user certificate authentication information
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/aaa/user/test/ssh/cert-auth
Related Commands
nv set system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth principals
Notes
nv set system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth principals {principal}
Set SSH trusted CA principal for user.
Syntax Description
user
User ID.
principal
Principal string, 1 item per command.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/aaa/user/test/ssh/cert-auth
Related Commands
nv show system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth principals
Notes
nv set system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth state {enabled|disabled}
Enable/Disable SSH trusted CA principal for user.
Syntax Description
user
User ID.
state
enabled | disabled
Default
N/A
History
25.02.7002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/aaa/user/test/ssh/cert-auth
Related Commands
nv show system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth principals
Notes