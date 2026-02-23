NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002  SSH for Remote Access Commands

On This Page

SSH for Remote Access Commands

nv show system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys

nv show system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys

Display ssh trusted ca keys

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.7002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv show sys ssh-server trusted-ca-keys 
Trusted CA Key Name  Key string  Key Type
-------------------  ----------  --------
k1                         *              ssh-rsa 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/ssh-server/trusted-ca-keys

Related Commands

nv show sys ssh-server trusted-ca-keys

Notes

nv show system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys

nv show system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys

Display configuration of one ssh trusted ca key

Syntax Description

key-id

Id used during ca-key set

Default

N/A

History

25.02.7002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv show sys ssh-server trusted-ca-keys k1
      operational  applied
----  -----------  -------
key   *                 
type  ssh-rsa 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server/trusted-ca-keys/{key_id}

Related Commands

nv set sys ssh-server trusted-ca-keys {key_id} key {key_valie}

nv show sys ssh-server trusted-ca-keys

Notes

nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys key value

nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys {key_id} key {key_value}

Display ssh trusted ca keys

Syntax Description

key_id

ID of key to set.

key_value

Encoded trusted CA key value.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.7002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys k1 key AAAAB3........... 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/ssh-server/trusted-ca-keys/{key_id}

Related Commands

nv show sys ssh-server trusted-ca-keys

nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys k1 type

Notes

nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys type key type

nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys {key_id} type {key_type}

Display ssh trusted ca keys

Syntax Description

key_id

ID of key to set.

key_type

ssh-rsa | ecdsa-sha2-nistp256 | ecdsa-sha2-nistp384 | ecdsa-sha2-nistp521 | ssh-ed25519

Default

key_type : ssh-rsa

History

25.02.7002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys k1 type ssh-rsa

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/ssh-server/trusted-ca-keys/{key_id}

Related Commands

nv show sys ssh-server trusted-ca-keys

nv set system ssh-server trusted-ca-keys k1 type

Notes

nv show system aaa user ssh cert-auth principals

nv show system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth principals

Display user principals, to be used for trusted ca connection

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.7002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv show sys aa user test ssh cert-auth principals 
Certificate Principal
---------------------
admin                
admin2 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/aaa/user/test/ssh/cert-auth/principals

Related Commands

nv set system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth principals

Notes

nv show system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth

nv show system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth /

Display user certificate authentication information

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.7002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv show sys aa user test ssh cert-auth 
              operational  applied  pending
------------  -----------  -------  -------
state         enabled      enabled  enabled
[principals]  admin        admin    admin  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/aaa/user/test/ssh/cert-auth

Related Commands

nv set system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth principals

Notes

nv set system aaa user ssh cert-auth principals

nv set system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth principals {principal}

Set SSH trusted CA principal for user.

Syntax Description

user

User ID.

principal

Principal string, 1 item per command.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.7002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv set sys aaa user admin ssh cert-auth principals test

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/aaa/user/test/ssh/cert-auth

Related Commands

nv show system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth principals

Notes

nv set system aaa user ssh cert-auth state

nv set system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth state {enabled|disabled}

Enable/Disable SSH trusted CA principal for user.

Syntax Description

user

User ID.

state

enabled | disabled

Default

N/A

History

25.02.7002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv set sys aaa user test ssh cert-auth state enabled

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1//system/aaa/user/test/ssh/cert-auth

Related Commands

nv show system aaa user {user} ssh cert-auth principals

Notes
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 23, 2026
content here