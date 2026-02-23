Upgrading Operating System Software

ISSU is a method to update the switch NOS software bundle, to a newer version then the currently running version, without disrupting the forwarding of traffic through the switch.

During the upgrade, the control and management planes incur unavailability while moving to the new OS version and refreshing the internal software databases.

However, the switch ASIC(s) are still forwarding traffic and keeping all physical and logical ports uninterrupted, even while the firmware inside the ASIC is being updated.

The ISSU flow involves interaction with the Subnet Manager (SM) to get its approval to launch ISSU.

The command to issue ISSU is the same command to perform regular software update with two additional flags

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action install system image files new -nvos-image.bin ? [Enter] reboot Install an image and reboot system force Force system reboot after system image installation issu Install image in ISSU mode skip-sm Skip SM confirmation for ISSU

Additionally on systems that support ISSU, its status will be included in nv show system image output.

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show system image operational pending ----------- ------------------- ------- current 1 next 1 issu-status no-issu partition1 build-id nvos- 25.02 . 2201 partition2 build-id nvos- 25.02 . 2202

adding issu flag would trigger this flow and avoid the reboot.

skip-sm should be used only when there is a need to perform ISSU while SM is not available. This needs special care in a production environment.

ISSU is disabled by default on OpenSM, and needs a special configuration to enable it, please refer to OpenSM release notes.