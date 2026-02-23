NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.7002  Zero-Touch Provisioning Commands

On This Page

Zero-Touch Provisioning Commands

nv show system ztp

nv show system ztp

Shows global ZTP status and the status for each section.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ztp 
            operational  applied 
-----------  -----------  --------
runtime      03m 53s              
service      enabled              
source       dhcp6-opt59          
status       success              
config-save  disabled     disabled
 
 
 
ZTP stages
=============
    Stage                   Exit Status  Ignore Result  Runtime  Status 
    ----------------------  -----------  -------------  -------  -------
    00-image                success      no             31s      success
    01-connectivity-check   success      no             03s      success
    03-startup-file         success      no             51s      success
    05-commands-list        success      no             31s      success
    10-connectivity-check   success      no             03s      success
    11-provisioning-script  success      no             02s      success
 
 
 
 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ztp 
            operational  applied 
-----------  -----------  --------
service      inactive             
state        disabled             
status       not-started          
config-save  disabled     disabled
 
 
 
ZTP stages
=============
No Data

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ztp

Related Commands

nv set system ztp config-save

Notes

nv set system ztp config-save

nv set system ztp config-save <enabled | disabled>

Sets the ZTP configuration.

Syntax Description

enabled

Enables “nv config save”.

disabled

Disables “nv config save”.

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ztp config-save enabled 
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply 
admin@nvos:~$ nv config save 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ztp

Related Commands

nv show system ztp

Notes

When ZTP is active, “nv config save” is suppressed because it may interfere with ZTP operation. Therefore, after running “nv set system ztp config-save enabled” and “nv config apply”, if “nv config save” is performed, then ZTP is disabled as a consequence of the database save.

nv action system ztp

nv action <abort | run> system ztp [force]

ZTP action commands to interact with ZTP service.

Syntax Description

abort

Abort ZTP session. This command is used to interrupt ongoing ZTP session.

run

Rerun ZTP flow. Use this command to manually restart a new ZTP session from scratch or from when it failed or aborted.

force

This option is used to skip AYS dialog. By default, each action command asks the user to confirm the execution of the specified command.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action abort system ztp 
The operation will perform abort of the ZTP. 
Type [y] to perform abort of the ZTP. 
Type [N] to cancel an action. 
 
Do you want to continue? [y/N] y 
Action executing ... 
Aborting ZTP session 
Action executing ... 
Action succeeded
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action run system ztp 
The operation will perform rerun of the ZTP. 
Type [y] to perform rerun of the ZTP. 
Type [N] to cancel an action. 
 
Do you want to continue? [y/N] y 
Action executing ... 
Rerunning ZTP session 
Action executing ... 
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ztp

Related Commands

nv show system ztp

Notes

  • nv action abort system ztp command does not disable ZTP, in order to manually configure the device, please use "nv config save" first to fully disable ZTP process.

  • nv action run system ztp command will bypass the action when configuration is saved or applied before. Please use reset factory command to clear configuration.

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 23, 2026
content here