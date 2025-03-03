NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.1884
Welcome to NVOS Documentation

NVIDIA NVOS operating system enables the management and configuration of NVIDIA's switch system platforms.

NVOS provides a suite of management options, incorporates a CLI and OpenAPI , which enables administrators to easily configure and manage the system.

These pages provide information about the scope, organization, and command-line interface of NVOS as well as configuration examples.

Document Revision History

A list of the changes made to the User Manual is provided in Document Revision History section.
