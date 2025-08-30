On This Page
Chassis Information and Inventory Commands
nv show platform
Displays the types of data available under more specific platform commands.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform
Related Commands
nv show platform chassis-location
Display chassis location information.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.1884
Example
Related Commands
nv show platform inventory {<inventory-id>}
Display the status of all platform components. Includes the following fields: hw-version, model, serial, state and type.
Syntax Description
inventory-id
Display the status of a single platform component (with the same fields as the general command).
Default
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/{inventroy-id}
Related Commands
nv action reset platform bmc-password
Reset BMC root user password.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/bmc-password
Related Commands
This command resets the BMC root user password to '0penBmcTempPass!'.
For security purposes, it is highly recommended to update this temporary password to a new, strong password immediately after the reset.