Chassis Management
The chassis manager provides the user access to the following information:
Accessible Parameters
Description
switch temperatures
Displays system’s temperature
switch leakage
Displays leakage sensors' status
fan unit
Displays system fans’ status
power unit
Displays system power consumers
Flash memory
Displays information about system memory utilization.
Additionally, it monitors:
AC power to the PSUs
DC power out from the PSUs
Chassis failures
Leakage detection from the switch tray
The system health monitor scans the system to decide whether or not the system is healthy. When the monitor discovers that one of the system's modules (leaf, spine, fan, or power supply) is in an unhealthy state or has returned from an unhealthy state, it notifies the users through the following methods:
System logs—accessible to the user at any time as they are saved permanently on the system
Status LEDs—changed by the system health monitor when an error is found in the system and is resolved
The system will have 6 leakage sensors located in different locations. Once sensors detect leakage, NVOS will publish an event immediately and update system health accordingly. User will be able to see on which sensor it was detected using the 'nv show platform environment leakage' show command. Once leakage is redeemed, the sensors can re-arm automatically without the need to clear the sensors' leak state and it takes up to 1 hour.