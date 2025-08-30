NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.1884
Cluster Control

NVOS allows users to view and control the cluster state.

Enabling the cluster starts all cluster applications, while disabling it stops them. The default state of the cluster is disabled.

Chassis ID Update

To updated the chassis ID, run the following command:

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update cluster chassis-id <id>

Note

Upon changing chassis-id, user must rerun nmx-controller app by stopping and running the application again. See nv action update cluster chassis-id command, for more information.

Cluster Control Commands
