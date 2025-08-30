Cluster Control Commands
nv show cluster
Display the settings of cluster.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster
Related Commands
nv set cluster state {enabled|disabled}
Notes
The field nmxc-conn show the status of the connection to NMX-Controller.
nv set cluster state {enabled | disabled}
nv unset cluster state
Enable/disable cluster functionality on a switch.
The unset form of the command sets cluster functionality to default.
Syntax Description
enabled
Enable cluster functionality
disabled
Disable cluster functionality
Default
Disabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster
Related Commands
nv show cluster
Notes
Enabling/Disabling cluster will run/stop all cluster applications automatically.
nv action update cluster chassis-id <chassis-id>
Update Chassis ID.
Syntax Description
chassis-id
Chassis ID (integer)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/chassis-id
Related Commands
nv show platform chassis-location
Notes