Document Revision History
Version 25.02.1884 —February/March 2025
Updated:
The command output for nv show sdn partition
The commands in SDN Configuration and State Files Management section, changing "app" to "apps"
Added:
The subsection ZTP Configuration nmx-commands-list
The command nv action reset platform bmc-password
The subsection Resetting BMC Root User Password
The command nv show sdn partition id location
The command nv show sdn partition id uuid
The subsection SSD Wipe
A note in the command nv action system ztp
Removed:
nv show platform environment psu
Version 25.02.1786 —December 2024
This is the first production-sample-level release of the NVLink NVOS software documentation.