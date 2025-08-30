Document Revision History

NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.1884
Version 25.02.1884 —February/March 2025

Updated:

Added:

Removed:

  • nv show platform environment psu

Version 25.02.1786 —December 2024

This is the first production-sample-level release of the NVLink NVOS software documentation.
