NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.1884
Documentation Commands

nv show system documentation

Display system document list.

Syntax Description

files

Displays system document list in brief mode.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system documentation
Name                          Type                  Path
------------------------      --------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NVOS_EULA.pdf                 EULA                  /usr/share/nginx/html/system_documents/eula/NVOS_EULA.pdf
NVOS_NVL_Release_Notes.pdf    Release notes         /usr/share/nginx/html/system_documents/release_notes/NVOS_NVL_Release_Notes.pdf
NVOS_NVL_User_Manual.pdf      User manual           /usr/share/nginx/html/system_documents/user_manual/NVOS_NVL_User_Manual.pdf
Open_Source_Licenses.txt      Open source licenses  /usr/share/nginx/html/system_documents/open_source_licenses/Open_Source_Licenses.txt

nv action upload system documentation files

nv action upload system documentation files

nv action upload system documentation files <file-name> <remote-url>

Upload system document to remote server

Syntax Description

file-name

Document to be uploaded.

<remote-url>

ftp, tftp, scp and sftp are supported (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload system documentation files NVOS_EULA.pdf scp://user:password@10.1.12.20/tmp/NVOS_EULA.pdf

nv show system documentation

