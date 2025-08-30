On This Page
Environment Commands
nv show platform environment
Displays the types of data available under more specific platform environment commands.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment
Related Commands
nv show platform environment fan
nv show platform environment led
Notes
nv show platform environment fan {fan-id}
Displays the maximum, minimum, current speed and state for one or all fans in the system.
Syntax Description
fan-id
Name of the fan whose status to display. If not entered, all fans are displayed.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/fan
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/fan/{fan-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv show platform environment led {led-id}
Displays the status of one or all LEDs in the system.
Syntax Description
led-id
Name of the LED whose status to display. If not entered, all LEDs are displayed.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/led
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/led/{led-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv show platform environment temperature {sensor-id}
Shows platform temperature and displays temperature information from different platform sensors.
Syntax Description
sensor-id
Name of the sensor whose data to display. If not entered, all sensors are displayed.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/temperature
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/temperature/{sensor-id}
Related Commands
Notes
Note the quotes needed for sensor ID containing a space.
nv show platform environment voltage
Displays a table with all voltage sensors located on the chassis.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/voltage
Related Commands
Notes
nv show platform environment leakage
Display leakage sensors' status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/leakage
Related Commands
nv show platform environment
Notes
nv action turn-on platform environment led UID
nv action turn-off platform environment led UID
Turns on/off the LED UID.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/led/UID
Related Commands
Notes