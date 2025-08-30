Installation Management Commands

nv action install platform firmware <component_id> files <file_path> [force] [skip-reboot] Install platform firmware image. ASIC Image will be installed to stage location and will be installed at the next reboot time.

Syntax Description component_id Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD1, SSD, and transceiver. For systems with BMC, additional firmware components are supported: EROT, FPGA, BMC.

file_path Path to the firmware file.

force Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

skip-reboot Skip reboot after firmware installation. If force was specified, the reboot will still be skipped.

Default N/A

History 25.02.1884

Example Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action install platform firmware ASIC files fw-NVL5.mfa Installing firmware: /tmp/fw-NVL5.mfa Firmware fw-NVL5.mfa successfully installed Action succeeded

REST API POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{platform-component-id}/files/{file-name}

Related commands nv set/unset platform firmware ASIC auto-update nv action reboot system