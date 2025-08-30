Link Diagnostic Per Port
When debugging a system, it is important to be able to quickly identify the root of a problem. The Diagnostic commands enables an insight into the physical layer components where the user is able to see information such as a cable status (plugged/unplugged) or if Auto-Negotiation has failed.
List of possible output messages:
Code
Firmware PHY Indication (0–1023)
0
No issue observed
1
Port is close by command
2–4
Auto Negotiation failure
5–8
Link training failure
9–13
Logical mismatch between link partners
14
Remote fault received
15
Bad Signal integrity
16
Compliance code mismatch (protocol mismatch between cable and port)
17
Bad signal integrity
18
Internal error
19
Internal error
22
Internal error
23
Internal error
24–32
Cable compliance code mismatch (protocol mismatch
between cable and port)
34
Speed degradation
35
Speed degradation
38
Auto Negotiation failure
39
Auto Negotiation failure
40
VPI protocol do not match
41
Port is closed, module cannot be set to the enabled rate
42
Bad signal integrity
48
Bad signal integrity
49
Bad signal integrity
50
Internal error
52
Bad signal integrity
55
Internal error
56
module_lanes_frequency_not_synced
57
Signal not detected
60
No partner detected for long time
128
Troubleshooting in process
1023
Information not available
Code
Firmware Management Issues (1024–2047)
1024
Cable is unplugged
1025
Long range for non NVIDIA cable/module
1026
Bus stuck (I2C Data or clock shorted)
1027
Bad/unsupported EEPROM
1028
Part number list
1029
Unsupported cable
1030
Module temperature shutdown
1031
Shorted cable
1032
Power budget exceeded
1033
Management force down the port
1034
Module is disabled by command
1035
System Power is Exceeded therefore the module is powered
off.
1036
Module’s PMD type is not enabled (see PMTPS).
1040
pcie system power slot Exceeded
1042
Module state machine fault
1043–1046
Module’s stamping speed degeneration
1047, 1048
Modules DataPath FSM fault
1050–1053
Module Boot Error
1054
Module Forced to Low Power by command