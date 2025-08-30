On This Page
Management Interface Commands
nv show interface [interface-id]
Displays details of an IPoIB/eth0 interface. If not interface is selected, summary of attributes of all interfaces will be displayed.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface
Related Commands
nv set interface
nv show interface
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> link {state | counters}
Displays link information of an IPoIB/eth0 interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)
state
Show only the data relating to state
stats
Show only the data relating to statistics
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv set interface link
nv unset interface link
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> ip {address | dhcp-client | dhcp-client6 | gateway}
Displays IP configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0, eth0)
address
Display the IP address configuration of an IPoIB/eth0 interface
dhcp-client
Display the DHCPv4 configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface
dhcp-client6
Display the DHCPv6 configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface
gateway
Display the IP gateway configuration of an IPoIB/eth0 interface
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv set interface ip
nv unset interface ip
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link state {value}
nv unset interface <interface-id> link state {value}
Set/unset the administrative link state of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link state to set (e.g., eth0)
value
New value for the link state: up, down
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link/state
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv set interface link
nv unset interface link state
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> description
nv unset interface <interface-id> description
Sets the description of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.
The unset form of the command sets the description of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface to empty.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link state to set, (e.g. ib0, eth0)
value
New value for the description.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv unset interface description
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> ip address <ip-prefix-id>
nv unset interface <interface-id> ip address <ip-prefix-id>
Sets the IP address of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.
The unset form of the command deletes one or more IP addresses assigned to a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose IP address to set (e.g., ib0, eth0)
ip-prefix-id
IP address and netmask to assign to the interface
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/address
Related Commands
nv show interface
nv unset interface ip
Notes
nv unset interface <interface-id>
Sets all attributes of an IPoIB/eth0 interface to default values.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to set to default values (e.g., eth0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>
Related Commands
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link mtu <bytes>
nv unset interface <interface-id> link mtu
Sets the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) of this interface.
The unset form of the command resets the MTU to its default.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)
bytes
Range: 1280–9000
Default
1500
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link
Related Commands
nv show interface link
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link speed <speed>
nv unset interface <interface-id> link speed
Sets the interface speed.
The unset form of the command resets the speed setting for this interface to its default value.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)
speed
10M, 100M, 1000M
Default
1000M
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link
Related Commands
nv show interface link
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link duplex <duplex>
nv unset interface <interface-id> link duplex
Sets the interface duplex.
The unset form of the command resets the duplex setting for this interface to its default value.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface (e.g., eth0)
duplex
full, half
Default
full
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link
Related Commands
nv show interface link
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link auto-negotiate <auto>
Sets link speed and characteristic auto negotiation.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface (e.g., eth0)
auto
on, off
Default
on
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link
Related Commands
nv show interface link
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> ip autoconf <autoconf>
IPv6 Stateless Address Autoconfiguration (SLAAC)
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
autoconf
enable, disable
Default
Enable
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip
Related Commands
nv unset interface ip gateway
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> ip gateway {gateway-ip}
Sets default gateway IP address for an interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
gateway-ip
The gateway IP address
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/gateway
Related Commands
nv show interface ip
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> ip arp-timeout <time>
Sets IPv4 arp timeout (in seconds) for an interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
time
Seconds. Range: 60–28800
Default
1800
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip
Related Commands
Notes
nv show vrf
show vrf {vrf-id}{loopback | loopback ip | loopback ip address {ip-prefix-id}}
Shows VRFs.
Syntax Description
vrf-id
VRF
loopback
Return loopback interface details of a VRF.
loopback ip
Return IP details of a VRF loopback interface.
loopback ip address
Return details of the IP addresses.
ip-prefix-id
IPv4 or IPv6 address and route prefix in CIDR notation
<none>
Shows all VRFs
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/vrf/{vrf-id}
Related Commands
Notes
FRR must be running to be able to use this command.
nv set interface ip vrf
nv set interface <interface-id> ip vrf {vrf-name}
Assigns an interface to a VRF.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
vrf-name
The VRF: default/ mgmt
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip
Related Commands
nv unset interface ip vrf
Notes
nv set interface ip dhcp-client state
nv set interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client state {enabled | disabled}
nv unset interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client
Enables/disables DHCP client for an interface.
The unset form of the command returns the DHCP client to its default state.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/dhcp-client
Related Commands
nv set interface ip dhcp-client6 state
Notes
Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.
nv set interface ip dhcp-client set-hostname
nv set interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client set-hostname {enabled | disabled}
nv unset interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client set-hostname
Allows/disallows DHCP client to set system hostname from DHCP.
The unset form of the command returns the system hostname to its default state.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/dhcp-client
Related Commands
nv set interface ip dhcp-client6 set-hostname
nv set interface ip dhcp-client state
Notes
Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.
nv set interface ip dhcp-client6 state
nv set interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client6 state {enabled | disabled}
nv set interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client6
Enables/disables DHCPv6 client for an interface.
The unset form of the command returns the DHCPv6 client to its original state.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/dhcp-client6
Related Commands
nv set interface ip dhcp-client state
Notes
Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.
nv set interface ip dhcp-client6 set-hostname
nv set interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client6 set-hostname {enabled | disabled}
nv unset interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client6 set-hostname
Allows/disallows DHCP client to set system hostname from DHCPv6.
The unset form of the command returns the DHCP client to its default state.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/dhcp-client6
Related Commands
nv set interface ip dhcp-client set-hostname
nv set interface ip dhcp-client6 state
Notes
Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.
nv action renew interface ip dhcp-client
nv action renew interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client
Renews DHCPv4 lease for this interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip
Related Commands
Notes
nv action renew interface ip dhcp-client6
nv action renew interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client6
Renews DHCPv6 lease for this interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
The interface
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/dhcp-client6
Related Commands
Notes