NVUE CLI Overview

The NVUE CLI has a flat structure; however, the commands are in four functional categories:

Configuration

Monitoring

Action

Configuration Management

The NVUE configuration commands modify switch configuration. You can set and unset configuration options.

The nv set and nv unset commands are in the following categories. Each command group includes subcommands. Use command completion (press the Tab key) to list the subcommands.

Command Group Description nv set interface <interface-id> nv unset interface <interface-id> Configures the switch interfaces. Use this command to configure eth0/eth1/lo/nvl interfaces. nv set system nv unset system Configures the hostname of the switch, pre and post login messages, log level, users, password-hardening policies etc. nv set acl nv unset acl Configures ACLs. nv set platform nv unset platform Configures the platform firmware configuration.

The NVUE monitoring commands show various parts of the network configuration. For example, you can show the complete network configuration or only interface configuration. The monitoring commands are in the following categories. Each command group includes subcommands. Use command completion (press the Tab key) to list the subcommands.

Command Group Description nv show acl Shows Access Control List configuration. nv show action Shows information about the action commands job. nv show interface Shows interface configuration. nv show platform Shows platform configuration, such as hardware and software components. nv show system Shows global system settings, such as the images, tech-support files and log . You can also see system login messages and switch reboot history. nv show vrf Shows VRF configuration. nv show ib Shows system and MGMT GUIDs and LIDs

Note If there are no pending or applied configuration changes, the nv show command only shows the running configuration (under operational).

Additional options are available for the nv show commands. For example, you can choose the configuration you want to show (pending, applied, startup, or operational). You can also turn on colored output, and paginate specific output.

Option Description --applied Shows configuration applied with the nv config apply command. For example, nv show interface eth0 --applied . --brief-help Shows help about the nv show command. For example, nv show interface sw1p1 --brief-help --color Turns colored output on or off. For example, nv show interface eth0 --color on --help Shows help for the NVUE commands. --filter Filters show command output on column data. For example, the nv show interface --filter mtu=256 shows only the interfaces with operational MTU 256. To filter on multiple column outputs, enclose the filter types in parentheses; for example, nv show interface --filter "type=ib&mtu=256" shows data for ib interfaces with MTU 256. You can use wildcards; for example, nv show interface swp1 --filter "link.speed=200*" shows all interfaces that have speed start with 200 . You can filter on all revisions (operational, applied, and pending); for example, nv show interface --filter "ip.address=1*" --rev=applied shows all IP addresses that start with 1 for in the applied revision. --hostname Shows system configuration for the switch with the specified hostname. For example, nv show --hostname leaf01 . --operational Shows the running configuration (the actual system state). For example, nv show interface eth0 --operational shows the running configuration for eth0. The running and applied configuration should be the same. If different, inspect the logs. --output Shows command output in table format (auto), json format or yaml format. For example: nv show interface eth0 --output auto nv show interface eth0 --output json nv show interface eth0 --output yaml --paginate Paginates the output. For example, nv show interface eth0 --paginate on . --pending Shows configuration that is set and unset but not yet applied or saved. For example, nv show interface eth0 --pending . --rev <revision> Shows a detached pending configuration. See the nv config detach configuration management command below. For example, nv show interface eth0 --rev changeset/admin/2021-06-11_16.16.41_FPKK . --startup Shows configuration saved with the nv config save command. This is the configuration after the switch boots. --tab Show information in tab format. For example, nv show interface sw1p1 --tab. --view Shows different views. A view is a subset of information provided by certain nv show commands. To see the views available for an nv show command, run the command with --view and press TAB.

The NVUE action commands run immediate change in the switch.

The nv action command is in the following categories. Each command group includes subcommands. Use command completion (Tab key) to list the subcommands.

Command Group Description nv action <action> system Run some actions on the switch. managing the software image, reboot the system ,generate tech-support etc. nv action <action> interface Run some actions on the switch. Clear counters, renew the DHCP-client on eth0 etc. nv action <action> platform Run some actions on the platform. turn-on or turn-off the UID led etc.

The NVUE configuration management commands manage and apply configurations.

Command Description nv config apply Applies the pending configuration ( nv config apply ) or a specific revision ( nv config apply 2 ) to become the applied configuration. To see the list of revisions you can apply, run nv config apply <<Tab>> . You can also use these prompt options: --y or --assume-yes to automatically reply yes to all prompts.

--assume-no to automatically reply no to all prompts. Note NVOS applies but does not save the configuration; the configuration does not persist after a reboot. You can also use these apply options: --confirm applies the configuration change but you must confirm the applied configuration. If you do not confirm within ten minutes, the configuration rolls back automatically. You can change the default time with the apply --confirm <time> command. For example, apply --confirm 60 requires you to confirm within one hour. --confirm-status shows the amount of time left before the automatic rollback. To save the pending configuration to the startup configuration automatically when you run nv config apply so that you do not have to run the nv config save command, enable auto save . nv config detach Detaches the configuration from the current pending configuration. NVOS names the detached configuration pending and includes a timestamp with extra characters. For example: pending_20210128_212626_4WSY To list all the current detached pending configurations, run nv config diff <<press tab> . nv config diff <revision> <revision> Shows differences between configurations, such as the pending configuration and the applied configuration or the detached configuration and the pending configuration. nv config find <string> Finds a portion of the applied configuration according to the search string you provide. For example to find swp1 in the applied configuration, run nv config find sw1p1 . nv config history Enables you to keep track of the configuration changes on the switch and shows a table with the configuration revision ID, the date and time of the change, the user account that made the change, and the type of change (such as CLI or REST API). The nv config history <revision> command shows the apply history for a specific revision. nv config patch <nvue-file> Updates the pending configuration with the specified YAML configuration file. nv config replace <nvue-file> Replaces the pending configuration with the specified YAML configuration file. nv config revision Shows all the configuration revisions on the switch. nv config save Overwrites the startup configuration with the applied configuration by writing to the /etc/nvue.d/startup.yaml file. The configuration persists after a reboot. nv config show Shows the currently applied configuration in yaml format. This command also shows NVUE version information. nv config show -o commands Shows the currently applied configuration commands. nv config diff -o commands Shows differences between two configuration revisions.

To show the full list of NVUE commands, run nv list-commands . For example:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv list-commands nv show platform environment nv show platform environment fan nv show platform environment fan <fan-id> nv show platform environment temperature nv show platform environment temperature <sensor-id> nv show platform environment led nv show platform environment led <led-id> nv show platform software nv show platform software installed nv show platform software installed <installed-id> ...

You can show the list of commands for a command grouping. For example, to show the list of system commands:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv list-commands system nv show system nv show system message nv show system log nv show system log files nv show system log files <file-name> nv show system log component nv show system log component <component-name> nv show system debug-log nv show system debug-log files nv show system debug-log files <file-name> nv show system reboot nv show system reboot reason ...

Use the Tab key to get help for the command lists you want to see. For example, to show the list of command options available for the interface eth0, run:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv list-commands interface eth0 <<press Tab>> ip link pluggable



