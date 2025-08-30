NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.1884
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.1884  Resource Management Commands

On This Page

Resource Management Commands

nv show system

nv show system

Show general system information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system
                 operational                                  applied
---------------  -------------------------------------------  -------
build            Debian GNU/Linux 11 (bullseye)                      
uptime           0:26:21                                             
hostname         sw-gorilla-07                                       
product-name     nvos                                                
product-release  25.01.3000                                          
platform         x86_64-mlnx_mqm9700-r0                              
system-memory    1913 MB used / 5722 MB free / 7635 MB total         
swap-memory      0 MB used / 0 MB free / 0 MB total                  
health-status    OK                                                  
date-time        2024-02-11 15:59:21                                 
status           System is ready                                     
timezone         Etc/UTC                                      Etc/UTC

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related commands

Notes

nv show system cpu

nv show system cpu

Show system CPU.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system cpu
 
             operational                              applied
-----------  ---------------------------------------  -------
core-count   4                                                
model        Intel(R) Pentium(R) CPU D1508 @ 2.20GHz          
utilization  3.0%

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/cpu

Related commands

Notes

nv show system memory

nv show system memory

Show system memory.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system memory
 
 
B - Bytes, KB - Kilobytes, MB - Megabytes, GB - Gigabytes, % - Percent
 
Physical buffer: 53.12 MB
Physical cache: 1.82 GB
Physical free: 5.74 GB
Physical total: 7.46 GB
Physical used: 1.72 GB
Physical utilization: 23.06 %
Swap free: 0 B
Swap total: 0 B
Swap used: 0 B
Swap utilization: 0.00 %

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/memory

Related commands

Notes
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 30, 2025.
content here