Resource Management Commands

admin @nvos :~$ nv show system operational applied --------------- ------------------------------------------- ------- build Debian GNU/Linux 11 (bullseye) uptime 0 : 26 : 21 hostname sw-gorilla- 07 product-name nvos product-release 25.01 . 3000 platform x86_64-mlnx_mqm9700-r0 system-memory 1913 MB used / 5722 MB free / 7635 MB total swap-memory 0 MB used / 0 MB free / 0 MB total health-status OK date-time 2024 - 02 - 11 15 : 59 : 21 status System is ready timezone Etc/UTC Etc/UTC