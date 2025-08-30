TPM Commands
nv action generate system security tpm <pcrs> <nonce> [algorithm]
Generate quotes file.
Syntax Description
pcrs
Platform Configuration Registers to be included in the quote <1-30>, divided by “,”. Both quote and PCRs use the same hash algorithm.
nonce
Hex string, up to 512 bits (128 hex letters)
algorithm
Hashing algorithm to be used (e.g., sha384)
Default
Algorithm-sha384
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/quote
nv action upload sys security tpm <file-name> <remote-url>
Upload configuration file.
Syntax Description
file-name
File to be uploaded (IAK.crt, quotes.json, or oIAK.crt).
Note: quotes.json is a Base64-encoded JSON of quote.bin and signature, available after generating using nv action generate system security tpm.
remote-url
ftp, scp and sftp are supported (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename)
Default
N/A
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/upload
