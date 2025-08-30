Upgrading Operating System Software
Consider the following items prior to upgrading the operating system:
The system becomes unavailable while OS upgrade is in progress.
The upgrade procedure burns the software image as well as the firmware.
Before upgrading the software image, make sure to close all CLI sessions besides the one used to run the upgrade process.
To upgrade NVOS, perform the following steps.
Display the image (.bin file) that is currently available.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show system image operational applied ---------- ------------------- ------- current <old_image> next <old_image> partition1 <old_image>
In case there are partition1 and partition2, Uninstall the image that isn't used as 'current' or 'next' prior to fetching the new image. Use the command
nv action uninstall system image,for this purpose.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action uninstall system image
Another option is to clean-up all the unused images.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action uninstall system image force
Upload the new software image to the system using fetch command.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch system image scp:
//<username>:<password>@<ip-address>/var/www/html/<new_image>
Install the new image.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install system image files
new-nvos-image.bin Operation will reboot the system. If you choose ‘y’, the system will install the image and reboot. If you choose ‘N’, the operation will abort without installing the image and without rebooting the system. Do you want to
continue? [y/N]
After reboot, display available images and verify that the new image now appears.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show system image operational applied ---------- ------------------- ------- current <new_image> next <new_image> partition1 <old_image> partition2 <new_image>Note
After software reboot, the software upgrade will also automatically upgrade the firmware version.Note
To recover from image corruption (e.g., due to power interruption), there are two installed images on the system. For more information, see the
nv action boot-next system imagecommand.