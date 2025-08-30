NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.1884
Upgrading System Firmware

NVOS software package version has a default switch firmware version. When updating the operating system software to a new version, an automatic firmware update process will be attempted by NVOS. This process is described below.

Importing Firmware and Changing the Default Firmware

To perform an automatic firmware update by the OS for a different switch firmware version without changing the OS version, import and install the firmware package as described below. The OS sets it as the new default firmware and performs the firmware update automatically.

Default Firmware Change

  1. Display the firmware that is currently available.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform firmware ASIC
                 operational                applied
---------------  -------------------------  -------
part-number      920-9K36F-00MV-JS0_IPN_Ax
actual-firmware  35.2014.1482
auto-update      enabled                    enabled
fw-source        default                    default

  2. Import the firmware image (.mfa file) to the switch.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware ASIC /path/to/fw-image.mfa

    Alternatively, you can upload the FW file from the host to the switch:

    Note

    The firmware file must be copied to the predefined directory: "/host/fw-images/asic"

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    user@host:~$ scp <path-to-fw-file> <switch-admin-username>@<switch-ip-address>:/host/fw-images/asic/<desired-name>.mfa

  3. Configure default firmware source from user.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv set platform firmware ASIC fw-source custom

  4. Display system firmware component information.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform firmware ASIC
                 operational                applied
---------------  -------------------------  -------
part-number      920-9K36F-00MV-JS0_IPN_Ax
actual-firmware  35.2014.1482
auto-update      enabled                    enabled
fw-source        default                    default

  5. Apply the configuration

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

  6. Save the configuration.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv config save

  7. Install the firmware image.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv action install platform firmware ASIC files fw-image.mfa
The operation will initiate a component firmware update.
Type [y] to install the firmware and reboot afterwards.
Type [N] to install the firmware without reboot.
 
Do you want to reboot? [y/N]

  8. Press 'Y' will cause system reboot to install and activate firmware.

  9. Press 'N' requires manual reboot from user later on.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system

Upgrade Firmware

This section provides step-by-step instructions to manually check and update software and firmware on GB200-NVL NVLink switch tray to ensure the system is up to date with the latest software and firmware versions.

Note

  • This guide only applies to upgrades on system of the same type (e.g., QS to QS)

  • It is highly recommended to use nvfwupd Tool to conduct an automatic update GB200-NVL (see NVIDIA Firmware Update Tool: NVOnline Document ID 1107320)

  • For CPLD only: Unpack the bundles using fwpkg-unpack CLI (see Firmware Package Unpacking Tool: NVOnline Document ID 1090243)

References

Document Title

NVOnline Document ID

GB200 NVL72 Rack System Specification and Integration Guide

1117886

GB200 NVL Technical Overview

1114121

NVLink Switch Tray

NVIDIA NVLink GB200 Switch Systems User Manual

1115337

NVIDIA NVOS User Manual

1114436

Tools

NVIDIA Firmware Update Tool

1107320

Firmware Package Unpacking Tool

1090243


Bundles content and upgrade sequence

Bundles List

Bundle

Content

File type

Estimated file size

Estimated update time

BMC, EROT and ERoT

BMC

.fwpkg

65 MB

12 minutes

FPGA

.fwpkg

11 MB

2 minutes

ERoT

.fwpkg

225 KB

15 seconds

BIOS and ERoT

BIOS

.fwpkg

17 MB

4 minutes

ERoT

.fwpkg

225 KB

15 seconds

CPLD

CPLD

.vme / .bin

1.6 MB

10 minutes

NVOS (not part of the bundle)

.bin

2.3GB

10 minutes

Note

NVOS is not part of the bundle. NVSwitch5 firmware is part of NVOS.


Upgrade Sequence

  1. BMC

  2. FPGA

  3. ERoT

  4. CPLD

  5. BIOS

  6. NVOS

Note

  1. These updates are not done every release. See NVIDIA NVOS Release Notes to see which versions should be used.

  2. A power cycle is needed at the end of the upgrade process.

  3. The upgrade process will require maintenance window.

  4. If necessary, retrieve logs for customer support using the command "nv action generate system tech-support".

Component Image Update Using NVOS CLI

Firmware updates can be done by NVOS CLI commands. CLI commands are blocking, meaning each command must be finished before another one can be.

There are two stages to upgrade each component:

  1. Fetching a file from the unpacked bundle.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware <component-id> <remote-url>

    For details, see nv action fetch platform firmware.

  2. Installing a component:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name>

    For details, see nv action install platform firmware files.

To save time, it it recommended to update one-by-one component and then to choose a power cycle.

Note

  • <component-id> can be one of the following: ASIC, BMC, BIOS, CPLD1, ERoT and FPGA.

  • Once upgrading a specific CPLD, all other CPLDs will be upgraded as well.

  1. Power cycle should be triggered if it was chosen after install command but if manual power cycle required, run the following:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv action power-cycle system

  2. To verify firmware versions after power cycle, run the following:

    For details, see nv show platform firmware.

Transceiver Firmware Upgrade

Firmware updates can be done by NVOS CLI commands. CLI commands are blocking, meaning each command must be finished before another one can be.

There are two stages to upgrade each component:

  1. Fetching a file from the unpacked bundle.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware transceiver <file-path>

    For details, see nv action fetch platform firmware.

  2. Installing transceiver firmware.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>

    For details, see nv action install platform transceiver firmware files.

In order to activate the transceiver firmware, NVOS will reset the transceiver as part of the install action.

To verify firmware version, run the following:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

For details, see nv show platform transceiver firmware.

Component Image Update Using RestAPI

RestAPI can be used from remote server to perform operations on the switch.

RestAPI is not blocking, meaning command can be sent before the previous finished. To deal with this nature, each command returns Task ID, use the Task ID to query for the result between the commands. State of “action_success” means the operation ended successfully.

Upgrades consist of fetch, install, and power cycle at the end of the entire process.

REST API Commands

Query command, should be executed between commands:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password> --request GET 'https://<switch-ip>/nvue_v1/action/<task-id>'

  1. Fetching component image file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password> --request POST 'https://<switch-ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/<component>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"@fetch": {"state": "start", "parameters": {"remote-url": "scp://<server-user>:<<server-password> >@<PATH_TO_FILE>"}}}'

  2. Install the component file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password> --request POST 'https://<switch-ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/<component>/files/</<file-name>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"@install": {"state": "start", "parameters": {"force": false}}}'

  3. Power cycle:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password>--request POST 'https://<switch-ip>/nvue_v1/system' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"@power-cycle": {"state": "start", "parameters": {"force": true}}}'

  4. After power cycle, check firmware version:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password> --request GET 'https://<nvos-ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware'

Error Status Catalog

Use the table below to identify the errors and their meaning.

Bundles List

BMC

Scenario

Error

Selected file for installation doesn't exist

Failed to install BMC firmware file: No such firmware

Bad or corrupted file

Invalid file: /host/fw-images/bmc/bad_file.fwpkg

BMC is not accessible

Error: Timed out ...

Failed to login to BMC

Error: Timed out ...

Curl returns any other error when sending post request for BMC image installation

Error: X (being X the error returned by Curl)

During the installation process got responses in invalid format (responses should be in json format)

Error: Invalid JSON format

BMC returned an error code when triggering installation process (json response for installation command contained 'error' field

Error returned by BMC

BMC returned not ok task status on installation response

Error: Return status is {status}

BMC response does not include task status

Error: Missing 'TaskStatus' field

BMC response task status is not OK during polling for installation

Error: Fail to execute the task - Taskstatus={status}

Error detected during installation process

Error: {err_msg}

Installation process was aborted (on BMC side)

Error: The task has been aborted

EROT (same errors as BMC)

Scenario

Error

Selected file for installation doesn't exist

Failed to install EROT firmware file: No such firmware

Bad or corrupted file

Invalid file: /host/fw-images/erot/bad_file.fwpkg

BMC is not accessible

Error: Timed out ...

Failed to login to BMC

Error: Timed out ...

Curl returns any other error when sending post request for BMC image installation

Error: X (being X the error returned by Curl)

Error: Invalid JSON format

During the installation process got responses in invalid format (responses should be in json format)

BMC returned an error code when triggering installation process (json response for installation command contained 'error' field

Error returned by BMC

BMC returned not ok task status on installation comand response

Error: Return status is {status}

BMC response doesn’t include task status

Error: Missing 'TaskStatus' field

BMC response task status is not OK during polling for installation completition

Error: Fail to execute the task - Taskstatus={status}

Error detected during installation process

Error: {err_msg}

Installation process was aborted (on BMC side)

Error: The task has been aborted

Installation did not finish in 30 minutes

Wait task completion timeout

FPGA (same errors as BMC)

Scenario

Error

Selected file for installation doesn't exist

Failed to install EROT firmware file: No such firmware

Bad or corrupted file

Invalid file: /host/fw-images/fpga/bad_file.fwpkg

BMC is not accessible

Error: Timed out ...

Failed to login to BMC

Error: Timed out ...

Curl returns any other error when sending post request for BMC image installation

Error: X (being X the error returned by Curl)

Error: Invalid JSON format

During the installation process got responses in invalid format (responses should be in json format)

BMC returned an error code when triggering installation process (json response for installation command contained 'error' field

Error returned by BMC

BMC returned not ok task status on installation comand response

Error: Return status is {status}

BMC response doesn’t include task status

Error: Missing 'TaskStatus' field

BMC response task status is not OK during polling for installation completition

Error: Fail to execute the task - Taskstatus={status}

Error detected during installation process

Error: {err_msg}

Installation process was aborted (on BMC side)

Error: The task has been aborted

Installation didn't finish in 30 minutes

Wait task completion timeout

BIOS

Scenario

Error

Selected file for installation doesn't exist

Failed to install BIOS firmware file: No such firmware

Bad or corrupted file

Invalid file: /host/fw-images/bios/bad_file.cab

Bad Onie version

ERROR: ONIE {} or later is required

Failed to enable ONIE firmware update mode

ERROR: failed to enable ONIE firmware update mode

Failed to disable ONIE firmware update mode

ERROR: failed to disable ONIE firmware update mode

Installation script was interrupted by signal

WARNING: Interrupted by ${_sig}: disable ONIE firmware update mode

CPLD

Scenario

Error

Selected file for installation doesn't exist

Failed to install CPLD firmware file: No such firmware

Bad or corrupted file

Invalid file: /host/fw-images/cpld/bad_file.vme

MST service not started (never started or failed to start)

ERROR: mst driver is not loaded

MST device path doesn't exist or failed to it

ERROR: Failed to get mst device: pattern={}, devices={}

CPLD update command failed

ERROR: Failed to update {} firmware: {}
