NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.1884
User Interface Commands

System Message

nv show system message

nv show system message

Display banner messages for different terminal session events: pre-login, post-login and post-logout messages.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~nv show system message
             operational                            applied                              
-----------  -------------------------------------  -------------------------------------
pre-login    NVOS switch                            NVOS switch                          
post-login                                                                               
              ███╗   ██╗██╗   ██╗ ██████╗ ███████╗   ███╗   ██╗██╗   ██╗ ██████╗ ███████╗
              ████╗  ██║██║   ██║██╔═══██╗██╔════╝   ████╗  ██║██║   ██║██╔═══██╗██╔════╝
              ██╔██╗ ██║██║   ██║██║   ██║███████╗   ██╔██╗ ██║██║   ██║██║   ██║███████╗
              ██║╚██╗██║╚██╗ ██╔╝██║   ██║╚════██║   ██║╚██╗██║╚██╗ ██╔╝██║   ██║╚════██║
              ██║ ╚████║ ╚████╔╝ ╚██████╔╝███████║   ██║ ╚████║ ╚████╔╝ ╚██████╔╝███████║
              ╚═╝  ╚═══╝  ╚═══╝   ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝   ╚═╝  ╚═══╝  ╚═══╝   ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝
post-logout

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/message

Related Commands

nv set system message pre-login

nv set system message post-login

Notes

Printed as raw, unformatted output


nv set/unset system message pre-login message

nv set system message pre-login {message}

nv unset system message pre-login

Set/unset the pre-login message.

Syntax Description

message

The new pre-login message to set

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system message pre-login new-pre
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system message pre-login

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/message

Related Commands

nv show system message

Notes


nv set/unset system message post-login message

nv set system message post-login {message}

nv unset system message post-login

Set the post-login message.

The unset form of the command unsets the post-login message.

Syntax Description

message

The new post-login message to set

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system message post-login new-post
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system message post-login

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/message

Related Commands

nv show system message

Notes


nv set/unset system message post-logout

nv set system message post-logout <message>

nv unset system message post-logout

Set/unset the post-logout message.

Syntax Description

message

The new post-logout message to set

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system message post-logout Goodbye

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/message

Related Commands

nv show system message

Notes


SSH

show ssh-server

nv show ssh-server

Limit the maximum number of concurrent user sessions.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

100

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ssh-server
                        operational  applied
----------------------  -----------  -------
authentication-retries  6            6      
inactive-timeout        15           15     
login-record-period     1            1      
login-timeout           120          120     
max-sessions            100          100     
[port]                  22           22    

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server

Related Commands

nv show system ssh-server

Notes

Applied for new connections only.


nv set/unset system ssh-server inactive-timeout

nv set/unset system ssh-server inactive-timeout [<integer time>]

Configure inactive timeout for ssh connections in minutes <0-35000>.

Syntax Description

integer time

Number of minutes: 0–35000 minutes

Default

15 minutes

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ssh-server inactive-timeout 300

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server

Related Commands

nv show system ssh-server

Notes

Applied for new connections only.


nv set/unset system ssh-server max-sessions

nv set/unset system ssh-server max-sessions [<integer sessions>]

Configuring the maximum number of ssh connections <3–100>.

Syntax Description

integer sessions

Number of sessions: 3–100 sessions

Default

100

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ssh-server max-sessions 10

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server

Related Commands

nv show system ssh-server

Notes

Applied for new connections only.


nv set/unset system ssh-server port

nv set/unset system ssh-server port <port-id>

Configure the ports for the systems ssh-server.

Syntax Description

port-id

TCP Port ID (integer: 1–65535)

Default

22

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ssh-server port 777

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server

Related Commands

nv show system ssh-server

Notes

Multiple ports can be configured. By default, port 22 is used. Any user configuration will remove the default, the user need to configure port 22 explicitly.


Serial-Console

nv show system serial-console

nv show system serial-console

Show system serial console.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system serial-console
                    operational  applied  
------------------  -----------  --------  
sysrq-capabilities  disabled     disabled
inactivity-timeout  15           15
connected-to        cpu          cpu

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/serial-console

Related Commands

nv set system serial-console inactivity-timeout nv set system serial-console sysrq-capabilities

Notes

Applied after reconnection only.


nv set/unset system serial-console inactivity-timeout

nv set/unset system serial-console inactivity-timeout

Configure inactivity timeout for serial console in minutes <0-35000>

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

15

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system serial-console inactivity-timeout 300

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/serial-console

Related Commands

nv show system serial-console

Notes

Applied after reconnection only.


nv set/unset system serial-console sysrq-capabilities

nv set/unset system serial-console sysrq-capabilities

Enables or disables SysRq key capabilities.

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system serial-console sysrq-capabilities enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server

Related Commands

nv show system serial-console

Notes


