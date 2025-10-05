On This Page
Access Control List Commands
nv show acl
Display all available ACLs on the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl
Related Commands
nv set acl
Notes
nv unset acl
Clear all the new configured ACLs and restore the original default ACLs.
Syntax Description
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl
Related Commands
nv show acl
Notes
This command will remove the modifications/extra ACLs configured on the system and restore to the original default ACLs.
nv show acl <acl-id>
Get ACL <acl-id> information (i.e., rule-ids and the ACL type: ipv4 or ipv6).
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/<acl-id>
Related Commands
nv show acl
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id>
nv unset acl <acl-id>
Create a new custom ACL
Delete an existing ACL.
Syntax Description
acl-id
New, custom ACL name
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/<acl-id>
Related Commands
nv show acl
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> type <acl-type>
nv unset acl <acl-id> type <acl-type>
Add ACL type, whether it is an IPv4 or IPv6 ACL.
Syntax Description
acl-id
New, custom ACL name
acl-type
Enum: ipv4 | ipv6
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/<acl-id>/type/
Related Commands
nv show acl
Notes
Each ACL must have a type
nv show acl <acl-id> rule
Display all the rules configured on the specified ACL.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/<acl-id>/rule
Related Commands
nv show acl <acl-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Show ACL rule <rule-id> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> remark <string>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> remark <string>
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> remark configurations (remark is the same as description).
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/deny
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
The remark acts the same as a description of a rule.
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action
Show ACL rule <rule-id> action configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action permit
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action permit
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> action permit.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/permit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action deny
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action deny
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> action deny.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/deny
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action log log-prefix <str>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> action log log-prefix <str>
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> action log log-prefix <str>.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
log-prefix-str
String
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/log
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/log/log-prefix/<log-prefix-str>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
Currently, displaying the matching criteria for the rule only contains layer 3 and 4 filtering criteria in the OSI model.
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
Displays the matching IP criteria for the rule.
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip
Set/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp dest-port
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP dest-port configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp/dest-port
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp dest-port <port-num>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp dest-port <port-num>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP dest-port <port-num> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
port-num
IP port ID (integer: 0–65535 | enum: ANY, bootpc, bootps, clag, dhcp-client, dhcp-server, domain, ftp, http, https, imap2, ldap, ldaps, ntp, msdp, pop3, smtp, snmp, snmp-trap, ssh, telnet, tftp | ip-port-range)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp/dest-port/<port-num>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp source-port
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP source-port configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp/source-port
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp source-port <port-num>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip udp source-port <port-num>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP UDP source-port <port-num> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
port-num
IP port ID (integer: 0–65535 | enum:ANY, bootpc, bootps, clag, dhcp-client, dhcp-server, domain, ftp,http, https, imap2, ldap, ldaps, ntp, msdp, pop3, smtp,snmp, snmp-trap,ssh, telnet, tftp | ip-port-range)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/udp/source-port/<port-num>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp dest-port
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP TCP dest-port configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/dest-port
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp dest-port <port-num>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp dest-port <port-num>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp dest-port <port-num> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
port-num
IP port ID (integer: 0–65535 | enum: ANY, bootpc, bootps, clag, dhcp-client, dhcp-server, domain, ftp,http, https, imap2, ldap, ldaps, ntp, msdp, pop3, smtp,snmp, snmp-trap,ssh, telnet, tftp | ip-port-range)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/dest-port/<port-num>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp source-port
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP TCP source-port configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/source-port
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp source-port <port-num>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp source-port <port-num>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp source-port <port-num> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
port-num
IP port ID (integer: 0–65535 | enum:ANY, bootpc, bootps, clag, dhcp-client, dhcp-server, domain, ftp,http, https, imap2, ldap, ldaps, ntp, msdp, pop3, smtp,snmp, snmp-trap,ssh, telnet, tftp | ip-port-range)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/source-port/<port-num>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/flags
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp flags <flag-id> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
flag-id
enum: (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/flags/<flag-id>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mask
ACL rule <rule-id> match IP TCP mask configuration.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/mask
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mask (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mask (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mask <flag-id> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
flag-id
enum: (syn | ack | fin | rst | urg | psh | all | none)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/flags/<flag-id>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mss <mss-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mss <mss-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp mss configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
mss-format
tcpmss value could be an integer or a range.
Examples: "0-1", "536-65535", "65000", "128"
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/mss/<mss-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
The command will match TCP packets with the specified MSS values.
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp all-mss-except <mss-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip tcp all-mss-except <mss-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip tcp all-mss-except configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
mss-format
tcpmss value could be an integer or a range.
Examples: "0-1", "536-65535", "65000", "128"
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/tcp/all-mss-except/<mss-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
The command will match all TCP packets with MSS value different than the specified MSS values.
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip fragment
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip fragment
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP fragment configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/fragment
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
Match fragmented packets.
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ECN configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ECN configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn ip-ect <ip-ect-num>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn ip-ect <ip-ect-num>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ECN ip-ect configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
ip-ect
ip-ect (integer: 0-3)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn/ip-ect
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn flags <ecn-flag>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip ecn flags <ecn-flag>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ECN ip-ect configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
en-flag
enum: tcp-cwr | tcp-ece
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn/flags/<flag-id>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip connection-state
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP connection-state configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/connection-state
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip connection-state <state-id>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip connection-state <state-id>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP connection-state <state-id> configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
state-id
state-id can be: established, invalid, new, related
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/ecn/ip-ect
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
Multiple connection-states can be configured.
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip extension-header
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match IP extension-header configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/extension-header
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip extension-header type <hop-by-hop>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip extension-header type <hop-by-hop>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP extension-header configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/extension-header/type/<type>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/routing-header
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header type <hop-by-hop>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header type <hop-by-hop>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip routing-header configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/routing-header/type/<type>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip source-ip <ip-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip source-ip <ip-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip source-ip configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
source-ip
(ANY | <ipv4> | <ipv6> | <ipv4-prefix> | <ipv6-prefix> | <ipv4-netmask> | <ipv6-netmask>)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/source-ip/<ip-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
The user cannot configure IPv4 address on an ACL with IPv6 and vice versa.
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip dest-ip <ip-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip dest-ip <ip-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip dest-ip configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
dest-ip
(ANY | <ipv4> | <ipv6> | <ipv4-prefix> | <ipv6-prefix> | <ipv4-netmask> | <ipv6-netmask>)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/dest-ip/<ip-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
The user cannot configure IPv4 address on an ACL with IPv6 and vice versa.
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip protocol <protocol-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip protocol <protocol-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP dest-ip configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
protocol-format
(0-255 | tcp | udp | icmp | icmpv6)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/protocol/<protocol-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip icmp-type <icmp-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip icmp-type <icmp-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ICMP-type configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
icmp-format
(0-255 | echo-reply | echo-request | time-exceeded | dest-unreachable | port-unreachable)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/icmp-type/<icmp-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip icmpv6-type <icmp-format>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip icmpv6-type <icmp-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP ICMPv6-type configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
icmpv6-format
(0-255 | router-solicitation | router-advertisement | neighbor-solicitation | neighbor-advertisement)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/icmpv6-type/<icmpv6-format>
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list name <generic-name>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list name <generic-name>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP recent-list name configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list action (set | update)
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list action (set | update)
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP recent-list action configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list hit-count (1-4294967295)
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list hit-count (1-4294967295)
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list hit-count configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list update-interval (1-4294967295)
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list update-interval (1-4294967295)
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip recent-list update-interval configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit
Show ACL rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/recent-list
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit name <generic-name>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit name <generic-name>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit name configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv [un]set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit rate-above <rate-format>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit rate configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
rate-format
Rate limit, should be in the following format: integer/time-unit where time-unit is one of [second | min | hour]. The max supported rate is 1000000/second
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv [un]set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit burst <burst-int>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit burst configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
burst-int
integer:1–4294967295
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv [un]set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit expire <expire-int>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit expire configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
expire-int
integer:1–4294967295
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit mode <mode>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit mode <mode>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit mode configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
mode
(enum:src-ip, dst-ip | string)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit destination-mask <mask>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit destination-mask <mask>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match IP hashlimit destination-mask configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
mask
integer: for ipv4 the range is 0-32 and for ipv6 the range is 0-128
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit source-mask <mask>
nv unset acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit source-mask <mask>
Configure/remove ACL rule <rule-id> match ip hashlimit source-mask configurations.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL name
rule-id
Rule number (integer: 1–65535)
mask
Integer:
IPv4 range: 0–32
IPv6 range: 0–128
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/match/ip/hashlimit
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show interface <iface-id> acl
Display the acl bound to the interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id>
Display the given acl-id bound to the interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> statistics
Display the given acl-id statistics bound to the interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/statistics
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> statistics <rule-id>
Display the given acl-id statistics bound to the interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/statistics/{rule-id}
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> outbound
Display the given acl-id bound to the interface in the outbound direction.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
If an ACL is configured on one direction and not the other, it will be shown in the parent show (nv show interface <iface> acl <acl-id>) and not in the show of the direction it is not configured on.
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> outbound control-plane
Display the given acl-id bound to the interface in the outbound control-plane direction.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound/control-plane
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
If an ACL is configured on one direction and not the other, it will be shown in the parent show (nv show interface <iface> acl <acl-id>) and not in the show of the direction it is not configured on.
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound
Display the given acl-id bound to the interface in the inbound direction.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inbound
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
If an ACL is configured on one direction and not the other, it will be shown in the parent show (nv show interface <iface> acl <acl-id>) and not in the show of the direction it is not configured on.
nv show interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id>
Display the given acl-id bound to the interface in the inbound direction.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inbound/control-plane
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
If an ACL is configured on one direction and not the other, it will be shown in the parent show (nv show interface <iface> acl <acl-id>) and not in the show of the direction it is not configured on.
nv set interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound
nv unset interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound
Configure/remove the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
acl-id
ACL name
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inboun
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
An ACL cannot be bound to inbound and inbound control-plane or cannot be bound to outbound and outbound control-plane on the same interface!
nv set interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound control-plane
nv unset interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound control-plane
Configure/remove the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
acl-id
ACL name
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/inbound/control-plane
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
An ACL cannot be bound to inbound and inbound control-plane or cannot be bound to outbound and outbound control-plane on the same interface!
nv set interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound control-plane
nv unset interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> inbound control-plane
Configure/remove the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
acl-id
ACL name
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound/control-plane
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
An ACL cannot be bound to inbound and inbound control-plane or cannot be bound to outbound and outbound control-plane on the same interface!
nv set interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> outbound
nv unset interface <iface-id> acl <acl-id> outbound
Configure/remove the binding of the given ACL on the specified interface.
Syntax Description
iface-id
Interface could be one of 'eth0' or 'loopback'
acl-id
ACL name
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH/DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/acl/{acl-id}/outbound
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
An ACL cannot be bound to inbound and inbound control-plane or cannot be bound to outbound and outbound control-plane on the same interface!
nv action clear acl counters
Clear the ACL counters in the show command.
Syntax Description
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl
Related Commands
nv set acl <acl-id> rule <rule-id>
Notes
nv set acl rule action set dscp
Set DSCP value for packets.
Syntax Description
acl-id
ACL ID to manipulate
rule-id
Rule to configure dscp
Dscp-value
It could be enum or an integer.
Enums supported:
Or an integer in the range [0,63]
History
25.02.2141
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/acl/{acl-id}/rule/{rule-id}/action/set
Related Commands
nv show acl rule action
Notes
Supported only for the management interface.
Configurable only in inbound and outbound directions!