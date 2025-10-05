On This Page
Cluster Applications
NVOS provides commands to manage cluster applications, offering users visibility into the applications' status and control over their operation and log settings.
Current supported applications:
NMX-Controller
NMX-Telemetry
Viewing Applications State
Display the status of all cluster applications or a specific application:
View lists of installed and currently running cluster applications:
Controlling Application State
Start or stop cluster applications:
Managing Log Levels
View the current log level for each application:
Update the log level of an application:
Restore the log level of an application to its default settings: