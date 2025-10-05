On This Page
Cluster Applications Commands
nv show cluster apps
Display the aggregated information of cluster apps
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps
Related Commands
nv show cluster apps <app-name>
nv show cluster apps <app-name>
Display an specific cluster app.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}
Related Commands
nv show cluster apps <app-name>
nv show cluster apps installed
Display the installed apps of cluster.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/installed
Related Commands
nv show cluster apps running
nv show cluster apps running
Display the running apps of cluster.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/running
Related Commands
nv show cluster apps installed
nv action start cluster apps <app-name>
Start an cluster app.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}
Related Commands
nv action stop cluster apps <app-name>
nv action stop cluster apps <app-name>
Stop an cluster app.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}
Related Commands
nv action start cluster apps <app-name>
nv show cluster apps <app-name> log-level
Display an cluster app's log-level.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}/log-level
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> log-level <log-level>
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> log-level
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> log-level <log-level>
Change an cluster app's log-level.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
log-level
The new log-level, should be one of critical, debug, error, info, notice, warn
Default
log-level: info
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}/log-level
Related Commands
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> log-level
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> log-level
Restore an cluster app's log-level to default.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
Default
app-name
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}/log-level
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> log-level <log-level>
