NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2342
Configuration Management

NVOS provides commands to efficiently manage and apply configurations on the system. These commands allow users to create, view, modify, compare, and save configurations to ensure consistent and accurate network setup. Whether user is making incremental updates, examining configuration differences, or saving changes for persistence across reboots, these tools offer flexibility and control over the system's operational state.

Managing Configurations as Revisions

NVOS utilizes a revision-based method to manage system configurations effectively. Each configuration change creates a unique revision, providing a clear and structured way to track, compare, and revert modifications.

  • Creating Revisions:

    • A new revision is automatically generated whenever user set a configuration using nv set *.

    • All subsequent commands will be attached to last created revision.

    • Revision can be applied on system using nv config apply.

    • After a revision is applied, it becomes the "applied" revision and cannot be modified further.

    • Each revision includes metadata such as the revision ID, timestamp, the user who made the change, and the method of application (e.g., CLI or API).

  • Viewing Revisions:

    • Use the nv config revision command to list all stored revisions. This provides a chronological history of all configuration changes made on the system.

  • Tracking Changes:

    • The nv config history command provides detailed information about revisions, including who made the changes, when they were made, and how they were applied.

  • Comparing Revisions:

    • Use nv config diff <revision> <revision> to identify differences between two revisions.

    • Compare the current pending configuration with the applied configuration to preview changes before applying them.

  • Reverting to a Previous Revision:

    • If a configuration change causes issues, revert to a previous revision using nv config apply <revision>.

    • This allows to restore the system to a stable state without manually re-entering configurations.

  • Persistence:

    • Changes made to configurations do not persist after a reboot unless explicitly saved using nv config save. Saving writes the current configuration to the startup file, making it the default state after a system restart.

Restoring Factory Default Configuration

Restore to factory default is used when the configuration is corrupted or when there is a need to start the system with default configuration (e.g., when the system is being introduced into a new network).

The "keep" parameter allows to specify different levels of a factory reset. Each option determines which parts of the system configuration, files, and logs are retained or erased. Below are the available options:

  1. Full Factory Reset (default): If no specific option is selected, a full reset is performed. This option erases all configuration settings, system files, and log files.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-default

  2. keep all-config: This option preserves all system configurations but removes system files and log files. Use this option when you need to retain the configuration but clear any logs or system files.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-default keep all-config

  3. keep basic: This option keeps only the basic configuration necessary to maintain system connectivity while removing most of the configuration, system files, and log files. The following settings are retained:

    1. Management interface (eth0, eth1)

    2. Local AAA users and their roles

    3. Password hardening rules

    4. SSH server configuration

    5. DNS server configuration

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-default keep basic

  4. keep only-files: This option removes all system configuration but retains system and log files. This can be useful for debugging purposes while clearing the configuration.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-default keep only-files

Configuration Management Commands
