Document Revision History
Version 25.02.2342 —June 2025
Added:
Note in Certificates Management section
Note under Recommended Full System Upgrade Sequence Example for Automation Reference section
Note under Upgrading OS Software section
Version 25.02.2141 —March 2025
Updated:
The subsection Recovery Flow After SSD Wipe
Added:
The command nv set acl rule action set dscp
The subsection Set DSCP on Transit Traffic in the Access Control List Configuration section
The command nv show platform cable-cartridge
The command nv show platform cable-cartridge name
The subsection ZTP Configuration provisioning-script
The subsection Provisioning Script Example
The subsection Recommended Full System Upgrade Sequence Example for Automation Reference
Version 25.02.1884 —February/March 2025
Updated:
The command output for nv show sdn partition
The commands in SDN Configuration and State Files Management section, changing "app" to "apps"
Added:
The subsection ZTP Configuration nmx-commands-list
The command nv action reset platform bmc-password
The subsection Resetting BMC Root User Password
The command nv show sdn partition id location
The command nv show sdn partition id uuid
The subsection SSD Wipe
A note in the command nv action system ztp
Removed:
nv show platform environment psu
Version 25.02.1786 —December 2024
This is the first production-sample-level release of the NVLink NVOS software documentation.