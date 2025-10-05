NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2342
Environment Commands

nv show platform environment

nv show platform environment

Displays the types of data available under more specific platform environment commands.

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment
Name                             Type         State
-------------------------------  -----------  -----
ASIC                             temperature  ok
Ambient-Fan-Side-Temp            temperature  ok
CPU-Pack-Temp                    temperature  ok
FAN1                             led          off
FAN1/1                           fan          ok
FAN1/2                           fan          ok
FAN2                             led          off
FAN2/1                           fan          ok
FAN2/2                           fan          ok
FAN3                             led          off
FAN3/1                           fan          ok
FAN3/2                           fan          ok
FAN4                             led          off
FAN4/1                           fan          ok
FAN4/2                           fan          ok
FAN5                             led          off
FAN5/1                           fan          ok
FAN5/2                           fan          ok
FAN6                             led          off
FAN6/1                           fan          ok
FAN6/2                           fan          ok
HSC-VinDC-In                     voltage      ok
HSC-VinDC-Out                    voltage      ok
PDB-1-Conv-In-1                  voltage      ok
PDB-1-Conv-Out-1                 voltage      ok
PDB-2-Conv-In-1                  voltage      ok
PDB-2-Conv-Out-1                 voltage      ok
PDB-3-Conv-In-1                  voltage      ok
PDB-3-Conv-Out-1                 voltage      ok
PDB-4-Conv-In-1                  voltage      ok
PDB-4-Conv-Out-1                 voltage      ok
PMIC-1-12V-VDD-ASIC1-In-1        voltage      ok
PMIC-1-ASIC1-VDD-Out-1           voltage      ok
PMIC-2-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC1-In-1  voltage      ok
PMIC-2-ASIC1-DVDD-PL0-Out-2      voltage      ok
PMIC-2-ASIC1-HVDD-PL0-Out-1      voltage      ok
PMIC-3-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC1-In-1  voltage      ok
PMIC-3-ASIC1-DVDD-PL1-Out-2      voltage      ok
PMIC-3-ASIC1-HVDD-PL1-Out-1      voltage      ok
PMIC-4-12V-VDD-ASIC2-In-1        voltage      ok
PMIC-4-ASIC2-VDD-Out-1           voltage      ok
PMIC-5-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC2-In-1  voltage      ok
PMIC-5-ASIC2-DVDD-PL0-Out-2      voltage      ok
PMIC-5-ASIC2-HVDD-PL0-Out-1      voltage      ok
PMIC-6-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC2-In-1  voltage      ok
PMIC-6-ASIC2-DVDD-PL1-Out-2      voltage      ok
PMIC-6-ASIC2-HVDD-PL1-Out-1      voltage      ok
PMIC-7-12V-MAIN-In-1             voltage      ok
PMIC-7-CEX-VDD-Out-1             voltage      ok
PMIC-8-COMEX-VDD-MEM-In-1        voltage      ok
PMIC-8-COMEX-VDD-MEM-Out-1       voltage      ok
SODIMM-1-Temp                    temperature  ok
STATUS                           led          off
UID                              led          off

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment

nv show platform environment fan

nv show platform environment fan {fan-id}

Displays the maximum, minimum, current speed and state for one or all fans in the system.

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment fan 
Name    Fan State  Current Speed (RPM)  Max Speed  Min Speed  Fan Direction
------  ---------  -------------------  ---------  ---------  -------------
FAN1/1  ok         23045                33000      6000       B2F
FAN1/2  ok         21634                33000      6000       B2F
FAN2/1  ok         23557                33000      6000       B2F
FAN2/2  ok         22085                33000      6000       B2F
FAN3/1  ok         22555                33000      6000       B2F
FAN3/2  ok         22085                33000      6000       B2F
FAN4/1  ok         22555                33000      6000       B2F
FAN4/2  ok         22085                33000      6000       B2F
FAN5/1  ok         22555                33000      6000       B2F
FAN5/2  ok         22085                33000      6000       B2F
FAN6/1  ok         22555                33000      6000       B2F
FAN6/2  ok         21634                33000      6000       B2F
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment fan FAN1/1
               operational
-------------  -----------
state          ok
current-speed  22555
min-speed      6000
max-speed      33000
direction      B2F

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/fan

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/fan/{fan-id}

nv show platform environment led

nv show platform environment led {led-id}

Displays the status of one or all LEDs in the system.

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment led
LED Name  LED Color
--------  ---------
FAN1      off
FAN2      off
FAN3      off
FAN4      off
FAN5      off
FAN6      off
STATUS    green
UID       blue
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment led UID
       operational
-----  -----------
color  blue                

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/led

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/led/{led-id}

nv show platform environment temperature

nv show platform environment temperature {sensor-id}

Shows platform temperature and displays temperature information from different platform sensors.

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment temperature
Name                   Cur Temp (°C)  Crit Temp  Max Temp  Min Temp  State
---------------------  -------------  ---------  --------  --------  -----
ASIC                   47.00          105.00     120.00              ok
Ambient-Fan-Side-Temp  33.75                                         ok
CPU-Pack-Temp          70.00          100.00     95.00               ok
SODIMM-1-Temp          36.50          95.00      85.00               ok
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment temperature CPU-Pack-Temp
         operational
-------  -----------
state    ok
current  46.12
max      95.00
crit     100.00                

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/temperature

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/temperature/{sensor-id}

nv show platform environment voltage

nv show platform environment voltage

Displays a table with all voltage sensors located on the chassis.

admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment voltage
Name                             Actual (V)  Maximum (V)  Minimum (V)  State
-------------------------------  ----------  -----------  -----------  -----
HSC-VinDC-In                     54.85       89.53        0.26         ok
HSC-VinDC-Out                    55.07                    0.52         ok
PDB-1-Conv-In-1                  53.75       64.00        35.56        ok
PDB-1-Conv-Out-1                 13.43       16.00        8.20         ok
PDB-2-Conv-In-1                  53.88       64.00        35.56        ok
PDB-2-Conv-Out-1                 13.41       16.00        8.20         ok
PDB-3-Conv-In-1                  53.81       64.00        35.56        ok
PDB-3-Conv-Out-1                 13.40       16.00        8.20         ok
PDB-4-Conv-In-1                  53.81       64.00        35.56        ok
PDB-4-Conv-Out-1                 13.44       16.00        8.20         ok
PMIC-1-12V-VDD-ASIC1-In-1        13.44       16.00        0.03         ok
PMIC-1-ASIC1-VDD-Out-1           1.43        1.64         1.44         ok
PMIC-2-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC1-In-1  13.44       16.00        0.03         ok
PMIC-2-ASIC1-DVDD-PL0-Out-2      1.67        1.78         1.58         ok
PMIC-2-ASIC1-HVDD-PL0-Out-1      1.20        1.35         1.05         ok
PMIC-3-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC1-In-1  13.38       16.00        0.03         ok
PMIC-3-ASIC1-DVDD-PL1-Out-2      1.68        1.78         1.58         ok
PMIC-3-ASIC1-HVDD-PL1-Out-1      1.20        1.35         1.05         ok
PMIC-4-12V-VDD-ASIC2-In-1        13.12       16.00        0.03         ok
PMIC-4-ASIC2-VDD-Out-1           1.43        1.64         1.44         ok
PMIC-5-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC2-In-1  13.16       16.00        0.03         ok
PMIC-5-ASIC2-DVDD-PL0-Out-2      1.68        1.78         1.58         ok
PMIC-5-ASIC2-HVDD-PL0-Out-1      1.20        1.35         1.05         ok
PMIC-6-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC2-In-1  13.09       16.00        0.03         ok
PMIC-6-ASIC2-DVDD-PL1-Out-2      1.70        1.78         1.58         ok
PMIC-6-ASIC2-HVDD-PL1-Out-1      1.20        1.35         1.05         ok
PMIC-7-12V-MAIN-In-1             13.12                                 ok
PMIC-7-CEX-VDD-Out-1             1.06        1.26         0.64         ok
PMIC-8-COMEX-VDD-MEM-In-1        13.00       17.00                     ok
PMIC-8-COMEX-VDD-MEM-Out-1       1.20        1.29         0.90         ok

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/voltage

nv show platform environment leakage

nv show platform environment leakage

Display leakage sensors' status.

Example
admin@nvos:~$ $ nv show  platform enviroment leakage
Name               State
---------------    ---------------------
leakage1           ok
leakage2           leak
leakage3           leak
leakage4           ok
leakage1_rope      leak
leakage2_rope      leak

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/leakage

nv action turn-on/turn-off platform environment led UID

nv action turn-on platform environment led UID

nv action turn-off platform environment led UID

Turns on/off the LED UID.

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action turn-on platform environment led UID

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/led/UID

