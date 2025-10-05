Environment Commands

admin @nvos :~$ nv show platform environment Name Type State ------------------------------- ----------- ----- ASIC temperature ok Ambient-Fan-Side-Temp temperature ok CPU-Pack-Temp temperature ok FAN1 led off FAN1/ 1 fan ok FAN1/ 2 fan ok FAN2 led off FAN2/ 1 fan ok FAN2/ 2 fan ok FAN3 led off FAN3/ 1 fan ok FAN3/ 2 fan ok FAN4 led off FAN4/ 1 fan ok FAN4/ 2 fan ok FAN5 led off FAN5/ 1 fan ok FAN5/ 2 fan ok FAN6 led off FAN6/ 1 fan ok FAN6/ 2 fan ok HSC-VinDC-In voltage ok HSC-VinDC-Out voltage ok PDB- 1 -Conv-In- 1 voltage ok PDB- 1 -Conv-Out- 1 voltage ok PDB- 2 -Conv-In- 1 voltage ok PDB- 2 -Conv-Out- 1 voltage ok PDB- 3 -Conv-In- 1 voltage ok PDB- 3 -Conv-Out- 1 voltage ok PDB- 4 -Conv-In- 1 voltage ok PDB- 4 -Conv-Out- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 1 -12V-VDD-ASIC1-In- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 1 -ASIC1-VDD-Out- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 2 -12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC1-In- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 2 -ASIC1-DVDD-PL0-Out- 2 voltage ok PMIC- 2 -ASIC1-HVDD-PL0-Out- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 3 -12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC1-In- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 3 -ASIC1-DVDD-PL1-Out- 2 voltage ok PMIC- 3 -ASIC1-HVDD-PL1-Out- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 4 -12V-VDD-ASIC2-In- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 4 -ASIC2-VDD-Out- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 5 -12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC2-In- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 5 -ASIC2-DVDD-PL0-Out- 2 voltage ok PMIC- 5 -ASIC2-HVDD-PL0-Out- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 6 -12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC2-In- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 6 -ASIC2-DVDD-PL1-Out- 2 voltage ok PMIC- 6 -ASIC2-HVDD-PL1-Out- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 7 -12V-MAIN-In- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 7 -CEX-VDD-Out- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 8 -COMEX-VDD-MEM-In- 1 voltage ok PMIC- 8 -COMEX-VDD-MEM-Out- 1 voltage ok SODIMM- 1 -Temp temperature ok STATUS led off UID led off