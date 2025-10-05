NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2342
Event Management Commands

nv show system events

Display events generated by the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$nv show system events
 
                 operational
---------------  -----------
table-occupancy  80
table-size       1000
 
Events
=========
    Event ID  Severity       Component  Description                                                Timestamp
    --------  -------------  ---------  ---------------------------------------------------------  -------------------
    80        INFORMATIONAL  System     Health status is ok                                        2024-04-23 08:29:05
    79        INFORMATIONAL  PSU2/FAN   HW component goes back to normal                           2024-04-23 08:29:05
    78        INFORMATIONAL  PSU1/FAN   HW component goes back to normal                           2024-04-23 08:29:05
    77        WARNING        PSU1/FAN   PSU1/FAN speed is out of range, speed=30%, range=[35,1002024-04-23 08:29:02
    76        WARNING        PSU2/FAN   PSU2/FAN speed is out of range, speed=30%, range=[35,1002024-04-23 08:28:56
    75        WARNING        PSU2/FAN   PSU2/FAN speed is out of range, speed=29%, range=[35,1002024-04-23 08:28:50
    74        WARNING        PSU1/FAN   PSU1/FAN speed is out of range, speed=29%, range=[35,1002024-04-23 08:28:50

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events

Related Commands

nv action clear system events

Notes

It shows only the last 50 events in order to not flood the screen with multiple lines at the same time. To get more events, ‘last’ option can be used.

nv show system events last

Show requested last events.

Syntax Description

number

Requested number of events to show

Default

20 events

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$nv show system events last 5
                operational
---------------  -----------
table-occupancy  80
table-size       1000
 
Events
=========
 
    Event ID  Severity       Component  Description                                                Timestamp
    --------  -------------  ---------  ---------------------------------------------------------  -------------------
    80        INFORMATIONAL  System     Health status is ok                                        2024-04-23 08:29:05
    79        INFORMATIONAL  PSU2/FAN   HW component goes back to normal                           2024-04-23 08:29:05
    78        INFORMATIONAL  PSU1/FAN   HW component goes back to normal                           2024-04-23 08:29:05
    77        WARNING        PSU1/FAN   PSU1/FAN speed is out of range, speed=30%, range=[35,1002024-04-23 08:29:02
    76        WARNING        PSU2/FAN   PSU2/FAN speed is out of range, speed=30%, range=[35,1002024-04-23 08:28:56

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events/last/{number}

Related commands

nv action clear system events

Notes

If no number is specified, this command will show the last 20 entries from the table.

nv show system events recent

Show events in the last requested minutes.

Syntax Description

minutes

Time in past minutes to show events from

Default

5 minutes

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$nv show system events recent 15
                 operational
---------------  -----------
table-occupancy  80
table-size       1000
 
Events
=========
 
    Event ID  Severity       Component  Description                                                Timestamp
    --------  -------------  ---------  ---------------------------------------------------------  -------------------
    80        INFORMATIONAL  System     Health status is ok                                        2024-04-23 08:29:05
    79        INFORMATIONAL  PSU2/FAN   HW component goes back to normal                           2024-04-23 08:29:05
    78        INFORMATIONAL  PSU1/FAN   HW component goes back to normal                           2024-04-23 08:29:05
    77        WARNING        PSU1/FAN   PSU1/FAN speed is out of range, speed=30%, range=[35,1002024-04-23 08:29:02

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events/recent/{minutes}

Related commands

nv action clear system events

Notes

If no minutes are specified, this command will display events from the past 5 minutes.

nv set/unset system events table-size

Set/unset events table size.

Syntax Description

number-of-lines

Number of lines shown in the events table

Default

1000 lines

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$nv set system events table-size 5000
admin@nvos:~$nv unset system events table-size

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events/table-size/{number-of-lines}

Related commands

nv show system events

Notes

nv action clear system events

Clear events.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$nv action clear system events
Action executing ...
Event table has been cleared
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events

Related Commands

nv show system events

Notes

