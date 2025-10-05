Link Diagnostic Per Port

NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2342
When debugging a system, it is important to be able to quickly identify the root of a problem. The Diagnostic commands enables an insight into the physical layer components where the user is able to see information such as a cable status (plugged/unplugged) or if Auto-Negotiation has failed.

List of possible output messages:

Code

Firmware PHY Indication (0–1023)

0

No issue observed

1

Port is close by command

2–4

Auto Negotiation failure

5–8

Link training failure

9–13

Logical mismatch between link partners

14

Remote fault received

15

Bad Signal integrity

16

Compliance code mismatch (protocol mismatch between cable and port)

17

Bad signal integrity

18

Internal error

19

Internal error

22

Internal error

23

Internal error

24–32

Cable compliance code mismatch (protocol mismatch

between cable and port)

34

Speed degradation

35

Speed degradation

38

Auto Negotiation failure

39

Auto Negotiation failure

40

VPI protocol do not match

41

Port is closed, module cannot be set to the enabled rate

42

Bad signal integrity

48

Bad signal integrity

49

Bad signal integrity

50

Internal error

52

Bad signal integrity

55

Internal error

56

module_lanes_frequency_not_synced

57

Signal not detected

60

No partner detected for long time

128

Troubleshooting in process

1023

Information not available

Code

Firmware Management Issues (1024–2047)

1024

Cable is unplugged

1025

Long range for non NVIDIA cable/module

1026

Bus stuck (I2C Data or clock shorted)

1027

Bad/unsupported EEPROM

1028

Part number list

1029

Unsupported cable

1030

Module temperature shutdown

1031

Shorted cable

1032

Power budget exceeded

1033

Management force down the port

1034

Module is disabled by command

1035

System Power is Exceeded therefore the module is powered

off.

1036

Module’s PMD type is not enabled (see PMTPS).

1040

pcie system power slot Exceeded

1042

Module state machine fault

1043–1046

Module’s stamping speed degeneration

1047, 1048

Modules DataPath FSM fault

1050–1053

Module Boot Error

1054

Module Forced to Low Power by command

Link Diagnostic Commands
