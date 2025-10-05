NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2342
Logging Commands

nv show system log

nv show system {log | debug-log} {files {file-name} | component {component-name}} {--view = follow}

Displays the log file

Syntax Description

log | debug-log

Displays the log file in interactive mode , similar to LINUX “less” utility

files

Displays the list of log files

file-name

Displays an archived log file

component

Displays the log configuration of all the system components

component-name

Displays the log configuration of specific system component

--view follow

Displays the last few lines of the current log file and then continues to display new lines as they come in until the user hits Ctrl+C, similar to LINUX “tail” utility.

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system log --view=follow
May 31 15:59:15.041937 jaguar-70 INFO pmon#sensord:   PSU-1(L) Temp 3: 36.2 C (min = -0.5 C, max = 60.0 C)
May 31 16:00:01.312936 nvos INFO core_cleanup.py: Cleaning up core files
May 31 16:00:01.313062 nvos INFO core_cleanup.py: Finished cleaning up core files
 
 
admin@nvos:~# nv show system log files 
Logs files names  Logs files path
----------------  ---------------
syslog            /var/log/syslog 
 
 
admin@nvos:~# nv show system log component 
Component       Level
--------------  ------
nvued           debug
orchagent       notice
portsyncd       notice
sai_api_port    notice
sai_api_switch  notice
syncd           notice
 
 
admin@nvos:~# nv show system log component syncd
       operational  applied  pending  description
-----  -----------  -------  -------  -----------------------
level  notice                         The component log level

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/component

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/comonenpt/{comonenpt-name}

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/files

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/files/{file-name}

nv show system rotation

nv show system {log-kind} rotation

Show log rotation criteria configuration.

Syntax Description

log-kind

Log kind: log or debug-log

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system log rotation 
            operational  applied  
----------  -----------  -------  
frequency   daily        daily    
max-number  20           20       
size        10.0         10.0     
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system debug-log rotation  
            operational  applied  
----------  -----------  -------  
frequency   daily        daily    
max-number  10           10       
size        20.0         20.0

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/rotation

nv set/unset system log component

nv set system log component <component-name> level <level>

nv unset system log component <component-name> level

Set/unset the system component minimum priority level of messages to log

Syntax Description

component-name

The system component name: nvued, orchagent, portsyncd, sai_api_port, sai_api_switch, syncd

level

The minimum priority level of messages to log: critical, debug, error, info, notice, warn

admin@nvos:~# nv set system log component nvued level debug

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/component

To get component-name run "nv show system log component"

nv set/unset system rotation disk-percentage

nv set system {log-kind} rotation disk-percentage <percentage>

nv unset system {log-kind} rotation disk-percentage

Set/unset the size of the log file to rotate based on disk size percentage.

Syntax Description

log-kind

Log kind: log or debug-log

percentage

Percentage value: 0.001 - 100

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system log rotation disk-percentage 10
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system log rotation disk-percentage

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/rotation

nv set/unset system rotation frequency

nv set system {log-kind} rotation frequency <frequency>

nv unset system {log-kind} rotation frequency

Set/unset the frequency of the file rotation.

Syntax Description

log-kind

Log kind: log or debug-log

frequency

Rotation frequency: daily, weekly, monthly, yearly

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system log rotation frequency weekly
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system log rotation frequency

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/rotation

nv set/unset system rotation max-number

nv set system {log-kind} rotation max-number <count>

nv unset system {log-kind} rotation max-number

Set/unset the max number of file rotations.

Syntax Description

log-kind

Log kind: log or debug-log

count

Number of file rotations before being removed: 0–999999

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system log rotation max-number 10
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system log rotation max-number

nv set/unset system rotation size

nv set system {log-kind} rotation size <mebibytes>

nv unset system {log-kind} rotation size

Set the size of the file to be rotated.

Syntax Description

log-kind

Log kind: log or debug-log

mebibytes

The size threshold for a file to be rotated: 0.001–3500 MiB

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system log rotation size 100.123
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system log rotation size

nv set/unset system syslog trap

nv set system syslog trap <severity>

nv unset system syslog trap

Set the minimum log level to send the logs to remote servers.

The unset form of that command resets trap to default.

Syntax Description

severity

debug | info | notice | warn | error | critical | none

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog trap info
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system syslog trap

nv action rotate system

nv action rotate system {log-kind}

Force log file rotation. Action to trigger file rotation manually.

Syntax Description

log-kind

Log kind: log or debug-log

admin@nvos:~$ nv action rotate system log
Performing syslog log file rotation...
Log rotated successfully
Action succeeded

