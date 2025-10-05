On This Page
- SDN Configuration and State Files Management
- nv action fetch sdn config apps type
- nv action generate sdn config apps type
- nv action install sdn config apps type files
- nv action upload sdn config apps type files
- nv action delete sdn config apps type files
- nv show sdn config apps type files
- nv action generate sdn state apps type
- nv action upload sdn state apps type files
- nv action delete sdn state apps type files
- nv show sdn state apps type files
- SDN Partition Management
- nv action create sdn partition name resiliency-mode mcast-limit
- nv action delete sdn partition
- nv action update sdn partition location
- nv action restore sdn partition location
- nv action update sdn partition uuid
- nv action restore sdn partition uuid
- nv action update sdn partition reroute
- nv show sdn partition
- nv show sdn partition id
- nv show sdn partition id location
- nv show sdn partition id uuid
- SDN Reset
SDN Commands
nv action fetch sdn config apps type
nv action fetch sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> <remote-url>
Fetch an cluster app configuration file from a remote server.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
file-type
The config file type.
remote-url
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/config/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}
Related Commands
nv action install sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name>
nv show sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files
Notes
nv action generate sdn config apps type
nv action generate sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type>
Generate an cluster app config file.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
file-type
The config file type.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/config/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}
Related Commands
nv action upload sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name> <remote-url>
nv show sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files
Notes
nv action install sdn config apps type files
nv action install sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name>
Install an cluster app config file.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
file-type
The config file type.
file-name
The config file name.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/config/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
nv action fetch sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> <remote-url>
nv show sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files
Notes
nv action upload sdn config apps type files
nv action upload sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name> <remote-url>
Upload an cluster app config file to a remote server.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
file-type
The config file type.
file-name
The config file name.
remote-url
The remote server and path.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/config/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
nv action generate sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type>
nv show sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files
Notes
nv action delete sdn config apps type files
nv action delete sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name>
Delete an cluster app local config file.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
file-type
The config file type.
file-name
The config file name.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/config/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
nv action generate sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type>
nv show sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files
Notes
nv show sdn config apps type files
nv show sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files
Display all the cluster app local config file for a file type.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
file-type
The config file type.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/config/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files
Related Commands
nv action generate sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type>
nv action delete sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-type>
Notes
nv action generate sdn state apps type
nv action generate sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type>
Generate an cluster app state file.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
file-type
The state file type.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/state/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}
Related Commands
nv action upload sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name> <remote-url>
nv show sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files
Notes
nv action upload sdn state apps type files
nv action upload sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name> <remote-url>
Upload an cluster app state file to remote server.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app.
file-type
The state file type
file-name
The state file name
remote-url
The remote server and path
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/state/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
nv action generate sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type>
nv show sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files
Notes
nv action delete sdn state apps type files
nv action delete sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name>
Delete an cluster app local state file.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app
file-type
The state file type
file-name
The state file name
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/state/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
nv action generate sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type>
nv show sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files
Notes
nv show sdn state apps type files
nv show sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files
Display all the cluster app local state file for a file type.
Syntax Description
app-name
The name of the cluster app
file-type
The state file type
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/state/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files
Related Commands
nv action generate sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type>
nv action delete sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-type>
Notes
nv action create sdn partition name resiliency-mode mcast-limit
nv action create sdn partition <partition_id> name <name> resiliency-mode <resiliency-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> [uuid <uuid>] [location <location-id>]
Create a partition.
Syntax Description
partition-id
The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32765).
name
The partition name, must be unique in the domain
resiliency-mode
The resiliency-mode is one of full_bandwidth, adaptive_bandwidth and user_action:
mcast-limit
An integer presents the limit of multicast groups (0-1024)
uuid
The GPU UID
location-id
The location identifier of a GPU. The format of a location id is <chassis-id>.<slot-id>.<host-id>.<gpu-id>.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}
Related Commands
nv action delete sdn partition <partition-id>
nv show sdn partition <paritition-id>
Notes
nv action delete sdn partition
nv action delete sdn partition <partition-id>
Delete a partition.
Syntax Description
partition-id
The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}
Related Commands
nv show sdn partition <partition-id>
Notes
nv action update sdn partition location
nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id> [no-reroute]
Add a GPU with location ID to a partition.
Syntax Description
partition-id
The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766)
location-id
The location identifier of a GPU. The format of a location id is <chassis-id>.<slot-id>.<host-id>.<gpu-id>.
no-route
Do not update routing table after GPU added. By default, the routing table is updated.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}/location/{location-id}
Related Commands
nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id>
nv show sdn config app <app-name> type <file-type> files
Notes
nv action restore sdn partition location
nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id> [no-reroute]
Remove a GPU with location ID from a partition.
Syntax Description
partition-id
The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766)
location-id
The location identifier of a GPU. The format of a location id is <chassis-id>.<slot-id>.<host-id>.<gpu-id>.
no-reroute
Do not update routing table after GPU removed. By default, the routing table is updated.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}/location/{location-id}
Related Commands
nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id>
nv show sdn partition <paritition-id>
Notes
nv action update sdn partition uuid
nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid> [no-reroute]
Add a GPU with UUID to a partition
Syntax Description
partition-id
The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766).
location-id
The location identifier of a GPU. The format of a location id is <chassis-id>.<slot-id>.<host-id>.<gpu-id>.
no-route
Do not update routing table after GPU added. By default, the routing table is updated.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}/uuid/{uuid}
Related Commands
nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid>
nv show sdn partition <paritition-id>
Notes
nv action restore sdn partition uuid
nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid> [no-reroute]
Remove a GPU from from a partition.
Syntax Description
partition-id
The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766).
location-id
The location identifier of a GPU. The format of a location id is <chassis-id>.<slot-id>.<host-id>.<gpu-id>.
no-reroute
Do not update routing table after GPU removed. By default, the routing table is updated with the command.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}/location/{location-id}
Related Commands
nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id>
nv show sdn partition <paritition-id>
Notes
nv action update sdn partition reroute
nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> reroute
Update the routing table of a partition.
Syntax Description
partition-id
The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766).
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}
Related Commands
nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid>
nv show sdn partition <paritition-id>
Notes
The command can not be used on non-scaleout setup.
nv show sdn partition
nv show sdn partition
Display all the sdn partitions.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition
Related Commands
nv action create sdn partition <partition-id> name <name> resilience-mode <resilience-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> location <location-id>
nv action delete sdn partition <partition-id>
Notes
nv show sdn partition id
nv show sdn partition <partition-id>
Display all the sdn partitions.
Syntax Description
partition-id
The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvos/partition/{partition-id}
Related Commands
nv action create sdn partition <partition-id> name <name> resilience-mode <resilience-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> location <location-id>
nv action delete control-plane partition <partition-id>
Notes
nv show sdn partition id location
nv show sdn partition <partition-id> location
Display all the locations of the GPUs in the SDN partition.
Syntax Description
partition-id
The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvos/partition/{partition-id}/location
Related Commands
nv action create sdn partition <partition-id> name <name> resilience-mode <resilience-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> location <location-id>
nv action delete control-plane partition <partition-id>
nv show sdn partition id uuid
Notes
nv show sdn partition id uuid
nv show sdn partition <partition-id> uuid
Display all the UUIDs of the GPUs in the SDN partition.
Syntax Description
partition-id
The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvos/partition/{partition-id}/uuid
Related Commands
nv action create sdn partition <partition-id> name <name> resilience-mode <resilience-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> location <location-id>
nv action delete control-plane partition <partition-id>
nv show sdn partition id location
Notes
nv action reset sdn factory-default
nv action reset sdn factory-default [force]
Restore SDN configuration to factory default.
Syntax Description
force
Reset factory-default without prompting user
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/factory-default
Related Commands
Notes