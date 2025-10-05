NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2342
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2342  Security

On This Page

Security

SSD Wipe

To wipe the SED SSD (encrypted with a user-defined or default password), retrieve the PSID and perform a disk wipe.

Get SSD PSID

The Physical Security ID (PSID) is required to unlock and wipe the SSD. The SSD PSID can be retrieved by running the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo cat /var/run/hw-management/eeprom/vpd_data | grep PSID


Perform Disk Wipe

Once you have the PSID, proceed to wipe the SSD.

Run the following Linux command to initiate the wipe process:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo sedutil-cli --yesIreallywanttoERASEALLmydatausingthePSID <psid> /dev/nvme0

The psid value needs to be taken from the earlier step in "Get SSD PSID".

Note

In order to execute these commands, the user must have sudo capabilities.

Warning

This action is destructive and irreversible. Proceeding will completely erase all data on the switch's disk.


Recovery Flow After SSD Wipe

Prerequisites

Before starting the recovery process, ensure the following requirements are met:

  • PXE Server Setup

    • A PXE (Preboot Execution Environment) server must be installed and running in the lab network

    • The PXE server should be configured to point to the NVIDIA ONIE image and automatically boot from it without user interaction

  • Required Resources

    • NVIDIA ONIE image

    • NVOS image

    • Provisioning package

Note

Performing an SSD wipe will erase the previous NVOS configuration, and it will not be recoverable. Ensure that any required configurations or data are backed up before proceeding.


Recovery Steps

  1. Wait for NVIDIA ONIE installation to finish (should take up to 3 minutes).

  2. Connect to ONIE via ssh. Please refer to UM for ONIE default credentials.

  3. Once connected to ONIE, stop onie install by running onie-stop.

  4. Copy provisioning package (e.g., sed_provisioning_83.03.0001.tgz) to /tmp.

  5. Extract provisioning script and run it.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /tmp
tar –xzf sed_provisioning_83.03.0001.tgz
./sedutil_init.sh

  6. Wait for the script to finish (which can take up to 2 minutes). The device will perform power-cycle.

  7. Perform a new NVOS image install following the guideliens in the Installing a New NVOS Image section.

Security Commands
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 5, 2025.
content here