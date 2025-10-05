On This Page
SNMP
Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) is a network protocol for management and monitoring of network devices.
NVOS supports:
SNMP versions v1 and v2c
Standard MIBs
Query mode only
MIB
Standard
RFC1213-MIB
RFC 1213
IF-MIB
RFC 2863
ENTITY-MIB
RFC 2737
ENTITY-SENSOR-MIB
RFC 3433
Activate the SNMP server on the switch by running:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server state enabled
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server listening-address <IPv4|IPv6|all|all-v6|localhost|localhost-v6>
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server readonly-community <community-string>
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server system-contact <contact>
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server system-location <location>
Community strings are case sensitive.
Multiple distinct IPv4/IPv6 addresses may be configured as listening addresses, as long as they are present on the system management interface.
Use all/all-v6 to listen on all available management addresses.