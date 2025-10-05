NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2342
SNMP

Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) is a network protocol for management and monitoring of network devices.

NVOS supports:

  • SNMP versions v1 and v2c

  • Standard MIBs

  • Query mode only

Standard MIBs

MIB

Standard

RFC1213-MIB

RFC 1213

IF-MIB

RFC 2863

ENTITY-MIB

RFC 2737

ENTITY-SENSOR-MIB

RFC 3433

Configuring SNMP

Activate the SNMP server on the switch by running:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server state enabled
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server listening-address <IPv4|IPv6|all|all-v6|localhost|localhost-v6>
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server readonly-community <community-string>
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server system-contact <contact>
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server system-location <location>

Note

Community strings are case sensitive.

Note

Multiple distinct IPv4/IPv6 addresses may be configured as listening addresses, as long as they are present on the system management interface.

Use all/all-v6 to listen on all available management addresses.

SNMP Commands
