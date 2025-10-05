On This Page
SPDM Commands
nv show system security spdm
Show list of component integrity ERoT in the BMC, with their measurements if present and certificate-chains.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/spdm
Notes
The output differs between JSON and regular "nv show" formats. The regular display will only show a list of ERoT and only if the relevant fields are present. In contrast, the JSON output is much longer, comprising five ERoT responses.
In th output, when the name of the component is listed, the possible outcomes are as follows: (enum:ERoT_BMC_0, ERoT_CPU_0, ERoT_FPGA_0, ERoT_NVSwitch_0, ERoT_NVSwitch_1)
nv show system security spdm certificates
Shows certificate-chain of component integrity ERoT in the BMC.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/spdm/ERoT_BMC_0/ certificates
Notes
The output differs between JSON and regular "nv show" formats. The regular display will only show a list of ERoT and only if the relevant fields are present.
nv show system security spdm measurements
Shows certificate-chain of component integrity ERoT in the BMC.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/spdm/ERoT_BMC_0/ measurements
Notes
Result differs on Json and nv show format – regular show will show only list of ERoT and if fields are present
nv action generate system security spdm
Generate measurements on BMC.
Syntax Description
nonce
64 char hex string
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/spdm/{component-id}
Notes