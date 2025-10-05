Transceiver
NVOS offers advanced features for managing and monitoring platform transceivers, ensuring seamless operation and optimal network performance. These features provide users with comprehensive tools for overseeing transceiver status, resetting devices, and managing firmware updates.
Transceiver Status Monitoring: View detailed information about installed transceivers, including their operational state and specifications.
Transceiver Reset: Perform targeted resets on specific transceivers to resolve issues or refresh their operational state.
Firmware Management:
Install firmware files to update transceivers with the latest features and fixes
View the current firmware version of transceivers
List and inspect available firmware files
Follow the steps below for installing the transceiver firmware.
Fetch the firmware file.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware transceiver scp:
//username[:password]@hostname/path/46_120_10010_dev_signed.binPassword: Action executing ... File fetched successfully Action succeeded
Install a transceiver firmware.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install platform transceiver sw1 firmware files 46_120_10010_dev_signed.bin Action executing ...
100% Installed FW version:
46.120.
10010Action succeeded