Upgrading Operating System Software

Display the image (.bin file) that is currently available.

In case there are partition1 and partition2, Uninstall the image that isn't used as 'current' or 'next' prior to fetching the new image. Use the command nv action uninstall system image, for this purpose.

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action uninstall system image

Another option is to clean-up all the unused images.