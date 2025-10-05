User Account Commands

nv set system aaa user <user-id> password <password> nv unset system aaa user <user-id> password Configures a login password in cleartext. The unset form of the command clears the user password for non-default users. For default users, the default password will be expired and must be reconfigured in the next login.

Syntax Description user-id The user

password A password for the user in string form. A string containing special Linux characters must be quoted or have the special characters escaped (i.e., add "\" before each special character). Examples: pass\!word "pass!word" A leading dot is a special case and it must be escaped even if it is quoted: Examples: "\.password" \\.password

Default N/A

History 25.02.1884

Example Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system aaa user test "pa\!sswOrd" admin @nvos :~$ nv set system aaa user test Enter new password: Confirm password:

REST API PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}

Related Commands nv show system aaa user nv set system aaa user