Control and Power Commands

nv action reboot system {flags} [force]​ Reboot switch system.

Syntax Description flags proceed Behavior: Standard reboot process but with force flag to bypass certain checks

Service Handling: Same graceful service shutdown as default mode

System State: Forces reboot even if system conditions normally prevent it

Best For: When system is busy or some checks fail but you still want controlled reboot

Risk: Low risk, same safety as default but more forceful

immediate Behavior: Direct kernel reboot bypassing all NOS reboot infrastructure

Service Handling: No graceful shutdown—processes terminated abruptly

System State: Completely ignores system state

Best For: System recovery, emergency situations, frozen systems

Risk: Highest risk of data loss and file system corruption

halt Behavior: Complete system shutdown instead of a restart

Service Handling: Full graceful shutdown like default mode

System State: Respects system busy state

Best For: Maintenance requiring complete power-off

Risk: Low risk, same safety as default mode

<none> Behavior: Standard reboot with complete safety checks

Service Handling: Waits for services to shut down gracefully

System State: Respects system busy state

Best For: Normal operations, scheduled maintenance

Risk: Lowest risk of data loss or corruption

force Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

Default N/A

History 25.02.1884

Example Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action reboot system Configuration has been modified, but not saved. Type [y] to reboot the system without saving configuration. Type [N] to abort. Do you want to continue ? [Y/N] N System reboot aborted by user Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action reboot system halt Type [y] to halt the system. Type [N] to abort. WARNING: This operation will shut down the system. You will NOT be able to turn on the system remotely. Do you want to continue ? [y/N]

REST API POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related commands nv action install platform firmware files