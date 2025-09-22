NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2444
DNS Server

Domain Name System (DNS) is an essential component of modern networking, translating human-readable domain names into IP addresses that systems can understand. Proper DNS configuration ensures seamless connectivity and efficient resolution of network requests.

NVOS provides an ability to manage DNS servers, allowing users to add, configure, and view DNS server configurations as needed.

Supported Configurations and Limitations

  • Both IPv4 and IPv6 unicast DNS server addresses configurations are supported

  • NVOS obtains dynamic DNS entries from DHCP server by default (this will be preserved if no static DNS entries are configured)

  • Dynamic DNS configuration will not work if management interface uses static IP configuration

  • Linux allows for a maximum of three DNS servers to be configured at the same time

DNS Server Commands
