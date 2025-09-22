Documentation Commands
nv show system documentation
Display system document list.
Syntax Description
files
Displays system document list in brief mode.
nv action upload system documentation files <file-name> <remote-url>
Upload system document to remote server
Syntax Description
file-name
Document to be uploaded.
<remote-url>
ftp, tftp, scp and sftp are supported (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename)
