Event Management Commands

admin @nvos :~$nv show system events operational --------------- ----------- table-occupancy 80 table-size 1000 Events ========= Event ID Severity Component Description Timestamp -------- ------------- --------- --------------------------------------------------------- ------------------- 80 INFORMATIONAL System Health status is ok 2024 - 04 - 23 08 : 29 : 05 79 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN HW component goes back to normal 2024 - 04 - 23 08 : 29 : 05 78 INFORMATIONAL PSU1/FAN HW component goes back to normal 2024 - 04 - 23 08 : 29 : 05 77 WARNING PSU1/FAN PSU1/FAN speed is out of range, speed= 30 %, range=[ 35 , 100 ] 2024 - 04 - 23 08 : 29 : 02 76 WARNING PSU2/FAN PSU2/FAN speed is out of range, speed= 30 %, range=[ 35 , 100 ] 2024 - 04 - 23 08 : 28 : 56 75 WARNING PSU2/FAN PSU2/FAN speed is out of range, speed= 29 %, range=[ 35 , 100 ] 2024 - 04 - 23 08 : 28 : 50 74 WARNING PSU1/FAN PSU1/FAN speed is out of range, speed= 29 %, range=[ 35 , 100 ] 2024 - 04 - 23 08 : 28 : 50 …

