NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2444
Link Diagnostic Commands

nv show interface link diagnostics

nv show interface <interface-id> link diagnostics

Display the link diagnostics information of the given interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~:~$ nv show interface sw1p1s1 link diagnostics
Code    Status
--------  --------------------------------------------------------
0           No issue was observed    

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface id>/link/diagnostics

Related Commands

nv show interface --view link-diagnostics

Notes

nv show interface view link diagnostics

nv show interface--view link-diagnostics

Display the link diagnostics for all the interfaces.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface --view link-diagnostics
Interface  Code  Status
---------- ----- --------------------
acp1       2     Negotiation failure
acp2       2     Negotiation failure
fnm1       2     Negotiation failure
fnm2       2     Negotiation failure
sw1p1s1    1024  Cable is unplugged
sw1p1s2    1024  Cable is unplugged

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface

Related Commands

nv show interface link diagnostics

Notes

