Link Diagnostic Commands
nv show interface <interface-id> link diagnostics
Display the link diagnostics information of the given interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display
Default
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface id>/link/diagnostics
Related Commands
nv show interface --view link-diagnostics
nv show interface--view link-diagnostics
Display the link diagnostics for all the interfaces.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface
Related Commands
nv show interface link diagnostics
