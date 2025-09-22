On This Page
NVLink Interface Commands
nv show interface <interface-id>
Displays details of a single NVLink interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the NVLink interface to display.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}
Related Commands
set interface
show interface management
Notes
The data presented here is for an NVLink interface. If the id of a different type of interface is provided, the output will be different.
nv show interface <interface-id> link {state | counters | phy-diag | phy-detail}
Displays link information of a single NVLink interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the NVLink interface to display.
state
Show only the data relating to state.
counters
Show only the data relating to counters.
phy-diag
Show PHY diagnostics and FSM states, part of AMBER.
phy-detail
Show PHY statistics and BER measurements, part of AMBER.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/counters
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/state
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/phy-diag
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/phy-detail
Related Commands
set interface link
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> description {value}
nv unset interface <interface-id> description {value}
Sets the description of a given NVLink interface.
The unset sets the description of a given NVLink interface to empty.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose description to set.
Value
New value for the description.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}
Related Commands
nv show interface
Notes
nv set interface <interface-id> link state {value}
nv unset interface <interface-id> link state {value}
Sets the administrative link state of a given NVLink interface.
The unset sets the administrative link state of a given NVLink interface to the default value of "up".
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link state to set.
Value
New value for the link state: {up, down}
Default
up
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/state
Related Commands
show interface
nv unset interface link
Notes
nv action clear interface <interface-id> link counters
Clears the interface counters for the user running the command.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link stats to clear. or range of interfaces (e.g., sw1-2p1-2 → sw1p1,sw1p2,sw2p1,sw2p2)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/counters
Related Commands
nv show interface <id> link counters
Notes
nv action clear interface counters
Clears all NVLink interfaces counters for the user running the command.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface
Related Commands
Notes