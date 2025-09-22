NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2444
Password Hardening Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Displays the password hardening rules applied on top of the switch.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

The example contains the default values of the feature

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system security password-hardening
 
                             operational  applied
-----------------------      -----------  -------
state                        enabled      enabled
reject-user-passw-match      enabled      enabled
lower-class                  enabled      enabled
upper-class                  enabled      enabled
digits-class                 enabled      enabled
special-class                enabled      enabled
expiration-warning           15           15     
expiration                   180          180    
history-cnt                  10           10     
len-min                      8            8    

Rest API

GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening

Related Commands

nv set system security password-hardening

Notes

Password hardening rules are applied only to locally stored passwords

nv set system security password-hardening state

nv set system security password-hardening state <enabled | disabled>

Enable or disable the password hardening feature

Syntax Description

state

enabled, disabled

Default

enabled

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system security password-hardening state enabled      

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/state/

Related Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Notes

When password hardening is enabled - the switch does not accept hashed passwords

nv set system security password-hardening digits-class

nv set system security password-hardening digits-class<enabled | disabled>

Enable or disable the requirement to enforce digits in the password

Syntax Description

digits-class

enabled, disabled

Default

enabled

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system security password-hardening state enabled  

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/digits-class/

Related Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Notes

nv set system security password-hardening expiration

nv set system security password-hardening expiration [<integer days>]

Number of days for password validity, afterwards user will be prompted to change his password

Syntax Description

expiration

expiration days (1–365)

Default

180

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system security password-hardening expiration 200

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/expiration/

Related Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Notes

nv set system security password-hardening expiration-warning

nv set system security password-hardening expiration-warning [<integer days>]

Number of days for password warning which will alert the user that he needs to change his password before it expires. The alert will appear on the login screen for the user

Syntax Description

expiration-warning

warning days (1–30)

Default

15

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system security password-hardening expiration-warning 10  

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/expiration-warning/

Related Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Notes

nv set system security password-hardening history-cnt

nv set system security password-hardening history-cnt [<integer count>]

Number of passwords the system will compare the current password against. If the password is equal to one of the previously configured password, the system will reject it.

Syntax Description

history-cnt

history count (1–100)

Default

10

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system security password-hardening history-cnt 5    

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/history-cnt/

Related Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Notes

nv set system security password-hardening len-min

nv set system security password-hardening len-min [<integer length>]

Set the minimum length for a password.

Syntax Description

len-min

length (6–32)

Default

8

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system security password-hardening len-min 10

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/len-min/

Related Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Notes

nv set system security password-hardening lower-class

nv set system security password-hardening lower-class <enabled/disabled>

Enable or disable the requirement to enforce lower case letters in the password.

Syntax Description

lower-class

enabled/disabled

Default

enabled

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system security password-hardening lower-class <enabled/disabled>

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/lower-class/

Related Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Notes

nv set system security password-hardening reject-user-passw-match

nv set system security password-hardening reject-user-passw-match<enabled/disabled>

Enable or disable allowing the username and password to be identical.

Syntax Description

reject-user-passw-match

enabled/disabled

Default

enabled

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system security password-hardening state <enabled/disabled>    

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/reject-user-passw-match/

Related Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Notes

nv set system security password-hardening special-class

nv set system security password-hardening special-class <enabled/disabled>

Enable or disable the requirement to enforce special characters in the password.

Syntax Description

special-class

feature state

Default

enabled

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system security password-hardening special-class disabled

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/special-class/

Related Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Notes

  • The special characters allowed are: `~!@#$%^&*()-_+=|[{}];:',<.>/? and white space

  • These characters must be accompanied by quotation marks "" in order to be received correctly in the password string.

  • Example: nv set system aaa user example password "123%$Aabcv"

nv set system security password-hardening upper-class

nv set system security password-hardening upper-class <enabled/disabled>

Enable or disable the requirement to enforce upper case letters in the password.

Syntax Description

upper-class

enabled/disabled

Default

enabled

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system security password-hardening upper-class enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/upper-class/

Related Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Notes

