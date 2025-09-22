When starting NVOS for the first time, the management port send a DHCP request. To determine the IP address of the switch, you can cross reference the MAC address of the switch with your DHCP server. The MAC address is typically located on the side of the switch or on the box in which the unit ships.

The default installation includes two accounts:

The user account (admin) has sudo privileges. The admin account uses the default password admin .

The user account (monitor) has read only privileges. The monitor account uses the default password monitor .

Upon first login, it will be required to change the default passwords for the admin and monitor accounts. The new password must comply with the default password hardening rules (see Password Hardening section).

The new configured password is treated like any other configuration. If the configuration is not saved, the user will need to reconfigure it upon the system's next boot.

Copy Copied! You are required to change your password immediately (administrator enforced). ███╗ ██╗██╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ███████╗ ████╗ ██║██║ ██║██╔═══██╗██╔════╝ ██╔██╗ ██║██║ ██║██║ ██║███████╗ ██║╚██╗██║╚██╗ ██╔╝██║ ██║╚════██║ ██║ ╚████║ ╚████╔╝ ╚██████╔╝███████║ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝ WARNING: Your password has expired. You must change your password now! New password: Retype new password:

In this quick start guide, use the admin account to configure NVOS.

All accounts except root can use remote SSH login. Note that the default SSH auto-logout is 15 minutes.

NVOS supports multiple services to authenticate users and authorize switch tasks, both local and remote authentication/authorization methods.

For more information, please refer to Authentication Authorization and Accounting section.

It is recommended to perform management and configuration over the network, either in-band or out-of-band. A serial console is fully supported.

Typically, switches ship from the manufacturer with a mating DB9 serial cable. Switches with ONIE are always set to a 115200 baud rate.

Recommended Serial Connection Settings

Parameter Setting Baud Rate 115200 Data bits 8 Stop bits 1 Parity None Flow Control None

An NVOS switch always provides two dedicated Ethernet management port called eth0 and eth1. This interface is specifically for out-of-band management use. The management interface uses DHCP for addressing by default.

To set a static IP address, run the following (ipv6 supported as well):

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set interface eth0 ip address 192.0 . 2.42 / 24 admin @nvos :~$ nv set interface eth0 ip gateway 192.0 . 2.1 admin @nvos :~$ nv config apply

Note Configuring static IP address will trigger unsolicited announcement messages to the gateway in order to reveal the devices' MAC address.





The hostname identifies the switch; as such, make sure the hostname is configured in a unique and descriptive way. For more information, see Hostname section.

NVOS relies on the system clock for displaying the time and timestamping messages. User can control the system time zone and clock settings.

Default time zone is set to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). User may change the time zone configuration by executing the following:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system timezone Etc/UTC admin @nvos :~$ nv config apply





The system date and time can be manually changed. NTP servers configured on the switch will supersede any manually entered date-time settings.

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action change system date-time 2024 - 12 - 24 10 : 25 : 13

NVOS supports Network Time Protocol (NTP) for synchronizing the time of the system.

By default, NTP will obtain the NTP servers from DHCP. It is possible to disable it by executing the following:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system ntp dhcp disabled admin @nvos :~$ nv config apply





A new NTP server can be added by executing the following:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system ntp server 10.11 . 100.5 admin @nvos :~$ nv config apply

NTP can be configured to accept packets coming from an authenticated source only.

NTP authentication is disabled by default.

An authentication key may be created and used to authenticate incoming NTP packets. To ensure the key is utilized, the following conditions must be met:

Enable NTP authentication Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system ntp authentication enabled admin @nvos :~$ nv config apply

Add a new NTP key, and associate it with the server: Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system ntp key 15 value SECRET admin @nvos :~$ nv set system ntp key 15 trusted yes admin @nvos :~$ nv set system ntp server 10.11 . 100.5 key 15 admin @nvos :~$ nv config apply

NTP server must use the same key.

NVOS support various attributes for NTP servers and keys, for more infomation please see NTP Commands.

User can configure the system to send syslog logs to a centralized logging server ( one or more):

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system syslog server 10.20 . 30.40 admin @nvos :~$ nv config apply

For more syslog configurations, please see Remote Logging section.