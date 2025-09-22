RADIUS Commands

NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2444
nv show system aaa radius

nv show system aaa radius

Display RADIUS features configuration and state.

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa radius 
            operational  applied   
----------  -----------  ----------
auth-port   1812         1812      
auth-type   pap          pap       
password    *            *         
retransmit  0            0         
statistics  disabled     disabled  
timeout     3            3         
[hostname]  1.1.1.1                
[hostname]  1.2.3.4                
[hostname]  10.7.34.20   10.7.34.20

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius hostname

Show remote RADIUS servers.

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa radius hostname 
Hostname    Auth port  Auth type  Password  Priority  Retransmit  Timeout
----------  ---------  ---------  --------  --------  ----------  -------
1.1.1.1     1812       pap        *         5         0           3      
10.7.34.20  1812       pap        *         1         0           3  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname

nv show system aaa radius

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

Display RADIUS server configuration.

hostname-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa radius hostname 10.7.34.20 
            operational  applied
----------  -----------  -------
auth-port   1812                         
auth-type   pap                          
password    *            *         
priority    1            1          
retransmit  0                            
timeout     3                  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius hostname

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

Configure remote RADIUS servers.

hostname-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4              

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius auth-port

nv set system aaa radius auth-port <1–65535>

Configure global RADIUS authentication port.

auth-port

Integer: 1–65535

Default

1812

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius auth-port 1813              

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/auth-port

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius auth-type

nv set system aaa radius auth-type <pap | chap>

Configure global authentication type.

auth-type

enum: chap, pap

Default

pap

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius auth-type chap        

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/auth-type

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius retransmit

nv set system aaa radius retransmit <0–10>

Configure the default RADIUS retransmit tries.

retransmit

integer: 0–10

Default

0

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius retransmit 2      

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/retransmit

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius password

nv set system aaa radius password <string | prompt>

Configure global radius server password in cleartext.

password

string, prompt

Default

""

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius password Radius-Password    

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/password

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius statistics

nv set system aaa radius statistics <enabled | disabled>

Enable/disable log RADIUS statistics.

statistics

enum: enabled, disabled

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius statistics enabled

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/statistics

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius timeout

nv set system aaa radius timeout <1–60>

Configure the global RADIUS server reply timeout (seconds).

timeout

Integer: 1–60

Default

3

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius timeout 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/timeout

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-port

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id> auth-port <1–65535>

Configure RADIUS authentication port for server.

hostname-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

auth-port

Integer: 1–65535

Default

None (set by RADIUS global config)

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4 auth-port 2812

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/auth-port/<auth-port>

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-type

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id> auth-type <pap | chap>

Configure RADIUS authentication type for server.

hostname-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

auth-type

Enum: pap, chap

Default

None (set by RADIUS global config)

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4 auth-type chap

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/auth-type/<auth-type>

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius hostname password

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id> password <password>

Configure server password in cleartext.

hostname-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

password

string, prompt

Default

None (set by RADIUS global config)

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4 password Radius-Server-Password

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/password/<PASSWORD>

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius hostname priority

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id> priority <1–8>

Configure RADIUS priority for server

hostname-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

priority

Integer: 1–8

Default

1

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4 priority 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/priority/<priority-value>

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius hostname retransmit

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id> retransmit <1–10>

Configure the RADIUS retransmit tries for server.

hostname-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

retransmit

Integer: 1–10

Default

None (set by RADIUS global config)

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4 retransmit 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/retransmit/<retransmit-value>

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

nv set system aaa radius hostname timeout

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id> timeout <1–60>

Configure the reply timeout for a RADIUS server (seconds).

hostname-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

timeout

Integer: 1–60

Default

None (set by RADIUS global config)

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4 timeout 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/timeout/<timeout-value>

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

